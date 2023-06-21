Pokémon Scarlet and Violet show off first DLC and Shiny Gimmighoul debut

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet made a surprising appearance during the June 2023 Nintendo Direct, giving players a first look at both of the game’s upcoming DLC releases, new Pokémon, and confirming special Gimmighoul event.

Most of the footage shown took place in The Teal Mask section of the new DLC, finally showing players what it will look like to step away from Paldea and join a festival during a school trip to the land of Kitakami.

That section showed a few returning Pokémon like Aipom and new Pokémon such as Okidogi, Munkidori, and Fezandipiti in SV for the first time.

While we still don’t have a release date for either part of the Hidden Treasures of Area Zero DLC, but the timeframe for both The Teal Mask and The Indigo Disk remain the same—Fall 2023 and Winter 2023, respectively.

Based on what we saw, in this Nintendo Direct, however, The Teal Mask will likely launch in November. That is just speculation based on the confirmation of Detective Pikachu 2 also being announced for an October release, which should eliminate that month as a launch possibility.

To tide players over until more news is available about the DLC, a special Gimmighoul Tera Raid event that will begin on June 21. This will feature the first chance for players to catch a Shiny Gimmighoul in SV, along with a special Mystery Gift providing Rare Candies and a Friend Ball.

