Pokémon Go Strength of Steel Timed Research: All tasks and rewards

The Strength of Steel Ultra Unlock event is in full swing for Pokémon Go players, allowing you to catch several Steel-types out in the wild. There will also be a free Timed Research you can earn if you begin playing during the event, available to all players.

For anyone who wants the chance to catch more Steel-type Pokémon, now is the chance to grab them before they disappear. The free Strength of Steel Timed Research pushes you to track these Pokémon down in Pokémon Go, and they shouldn’t be too hard to find. Here’s the full breakdown of all tasks and the rewards for completing the Strength of Steel Timed Research in Pokémon Go.

How to complete Strength of Steel Timed Research in Pokémon Go

The Strength of Steel event goes from July 25 to 30, starting at 10am in your local time zone. When it kicks off, all players earn the Strength of Steel Timed Research. It only has one list of tasks for you to focus on, but the event comes with multiple Collection Challenges for you to complete. These Collection Challenges include the Heavy Metal, This Ore That, and Chrome Catch challenges. You can work on these challenges while also attempting to complete the Strength of Steel Timed Research ticket, which does require you to capture multiple Steel-type Pokémon.

These are all your tasks and rewards for the Strength of Steel Timed Research ticket in Pokémon Go. This is a free Timed Research ticket everyone gets when playing the mobile game during the set event time.

Task 1

Timed Research Tasks All Rewards Catch 50 Steel-type Pokémon Beldum encounter Power up Steel-type Pokémon 15 times Togedemaru encounter Evolve 10 Steel-type Pokémon Klink encounter Earn 25,000 Stardust Skarmory encounter Win three Raids Mawile encounter Catch seven different species of Steel-type Pokémon Three Metal Coat

All task 1 completion rewards: 10,000 XP, a Magnetic Lure, and a Pawniard encounter

