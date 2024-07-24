Pokémon Go Strength of Steel: All wild encounters, raids, and Field Research tasks

The second Pokémon Go Ultra Unlock following Go Fest 2024 has arrived, and it’s all about the arrival of Togedemaru’s Shiny version. The latest event is called Strength of Steel, with distinct Pokémon encounters, several raids, and multiple Field Research tasks for you to complete.

Although not everyone has been happy about the latest Pokémon Go Ultra Unlock events, it still offers a variety of opportunities for players to earn rewards. The Strength of Steel event features several Steel-type Pokémon that might normally be rare to encounter in your local area. We’re going to break down all wild Pokémon encounters, raids, and Field Research tasks you can work on during the event.

All wild Pokémon encounters for Strength of Steel in Pokémon Go

Togedemaru unlocks its Shiny form. Image via Niantic

The Strength of Steel event will be happening from July 25 to 30, starting at 10am in your local timezone. When the event starts, expect a large surge in multiple Steel-type Pokémon, regardless of your region. There’s also a good chance to encounter Togedemaru, with an increased chance of finding its Shiny variant, similar to the Better Together event.

These are all the wild Pokémon you may encounter during the Strength of Steel event. We’ve added an asterisk (*) next to the names of these Pokémon to signify if there’s a chance of you finding a Shiny version of them in the wild. Unfortunately, unlike Togedemaru, they do not have an increased chance for their Shiny version to appear in Pokémon Go during the event.

Alolan Sandshrew*

Aron*

Beldum*

Bronzor*

Ferroseed*

Galarian Stunfisk*

Klink*

Magnemite*

Nosepass*

Onix*

Pineco*

Scyther*

Skarmory*

Togedemaru*

All raids for Strength of Steel in Pokémon Go

There are also multiple raids with Steel-type Pokémon appearing throughout the event. Many of the Pokémon in raids can be found in the wild, but they offer a better guarantee to catch them in Pokémon Go. There are also some evolved forms you cannot find in the wild, such as Steelix or Scizor. These are all the Pokémon raids happening during Pokémon Go‘s Strength of Steel event.

One-Star Raids Klink* Pawniard* Skarmory* Togedemaru*

Three-Star Raids Aggron* Mawile* Scizor* Steelix*

Five-Star Raids Tornadus* (Incarnate Forme)



All Field Research tasks and rewards for Strength of Steel in Pokémon Go

Throughout the event, you can get multiple Field Research tasks with exclusive rewards. You can get these Field Research tasks by spinning PokéStops or Gym dials, so long as you have a spare Field Research tab on your account. You’ll know an event one when you see the event-exclusive banner underneath it. You can continue holding them after the event has finished.

These are all Field Research tasks and rewards you can get during Pokémon Go‘s Strength of Steel event.

