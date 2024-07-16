Pokémon Go Ultra Unlock: Better Together – All Pokémon encounters, bonuses, and tasks

With Pokémon GO Fest 2024 behind us, Ultra Unlocks are on the horizon. These unlocks will add a bunch of new Pokémon and experiences as rewards for trainers post-event.
The first of these Ultra Unlocks, titled Better Together, adds a few unique bonuses from July 17, 10am local time, until July 22, 8pm local time, and adds a new Pokémon from the Paldea region to add to your Pokédex.
There’s a lot to talk about, so here’s everything you can expect over the weekend.
All Pokémon encounters for Ultra Unlock: Better Together in Pokémon Go
Tandemaus is the main Pokémon for this event and makes its debut as both a Party Play and Field Research exclusive spawn. No wild spawns again, huh, Niantic?
However, these are the Pokémon you can expect to find in the wild. We have placed an asterisk (*) next to the Pokémon if there’s a chance to find a shiny version of it.
- Vulpix*
- Alolan Vulpix*
- Diglett*
- Alolan Diglett*
- Meowth*
- Alolan Meowth*
- Galarian Meowth*
- Exeggcute*
- Wooper*
- Paldean Wooper*
- Zigzagoon*
- Galarian Zigzagoon*
- Combee*
- Binacle*
There are also a couple of rarer spawns that might not appear as frequently as everything else. These include:
- Magneton
- Alolan Exeggutor*
- Klink*
Lastly, a few Pokémon can appear only as Field Research Tasks rewards. There are a lot of them to find, and they include the following:
- Slowpoke*
- Galarian Slowpoke*
- Voltorb*
- Hisuian Voltorb*
- Koffing*
- Combee*
- Darumaka*
- Gaarian Darumaka*
- Vanillite*
- Deino*
- Tandemaus
All bonuses for Ultra Unlock: Better Together in Pokémon Go
All players also receive passive bonuses no matter when or how they play over the week-long event. You should take advantage of the following rewards.
- 4x Catch xp
- 2x Catch Candy
- Friendship Levels will increase faster
Published: Jul 16, 2024 04:42 am