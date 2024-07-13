All Pokémon Go Fest 2024 Ultra Unlock rewards

When a Pokémon Go Fest event ends, it doesn’t mean the rewards go away. We have more to look forward to, and for Pokémon Go Fest 2024, there are several upcoming events, including the reveal of the Ultra Unlock rewards at the end of July.

These rewards are available to all Pokémon Go players, regardless if they purchased a Pokémon Go Fest ticket or not. These were unlocked due to players completing Global Challenges that went out during the big event, and now, everyone gets to benefit from them. We have a full breakdown of every Ultra Unlock reward players can expect to get following the conclusion of Pokémon Go Fest 2024.

Every Ultra Unlock reward earned during Pokémon Go Fest 2024

There are three Ultra Unlock events arriving at the end of July. Image via Niantic.

Niantic has revealed three distinct Ultra Unlock events after all 20 Global Challenges have been completed by Pokémon Go Fest 2024 participants. The names of the three events are Better Together, Strength of Steel, and Mega Raid Day. Although the names of the events were initially revealed, the precise rewards were not revealed, at least until now. As players quickly work through these Global Challenges, the official Pokémon Go account shared teasing photos surrounding Pokémon featured in the Ultra Unlock events.

For the Better Together event, from July 17 to 22, Maushold will appear in Pokémon Go. Maushold is the evolved form of Tandemaus, a pair of Pokémon that debuted from Pokémon Scarlet and Violet in the Paldea region. Alongside the reveal of Maushold, everyone in Pokémon Go receives a free Timed Research ticket, along with twice as much Catch Candy, four times as much Catch XP and friendship levels go up faster while playing with others.

Teased for the Strength of Steel event from July 25 to 30, Pokémon Go players can catch the Shiny version of Togedemaru. It’s a Pokémon from the Alola region, which debuted in the mobile game during the Test Your Mettle event in September 2022. No further bonuses have been shared for this event, unfortunately.

The final event is a Mega Raid Day on July 27 from 11am to 5pm in players’ local time zones. The featured Pokémon for these Mega Raids will be Mega Lucario, a long-awaited Mega Pokémon that fans eagerly await to fight against in Pokémon Go. There is a chance that players can encounter a Shiny version of Lucario if they’re lucky.

These are the final Ultra Unlock events for Pokémon Go Fest 2024. These are available to all players when they come out, and we can expect smaller details about these events to come out closer to their release dates.

