Image Credit: Bethesda
Pokémon Go teases Maushold as upcoming Ultra Unlock reward

A new Pokémon is on its way to make a debut in Pokémon Go.
Image of Zack Palm
Zack Palm
|
Published: Jul 13, 2024 11:07 am

Pokémon Go fans are in the thick of it as they play through the mobile game’s largest event of the year, Pokémon Go Fest. As players complete Global Challenges during the event, they unlock future rewards, and Niantic has teased one of those rewards: Maushold.

Maushold would appear as an Ultra Unlock reward, a series of events at the end of July. We don’t know which of the two Ultra Unlock events would feature the new Pokémon, but we can still expect them well after the Pokémon Go Fest 2024 event has wrapped up, which players can enjoy right now. For many Pokémon Go fans, it’s a surprise the Niantic team continues to introduce Pokémon from the Paldea region when the team has been teasing that they’re making plans from Galar, featured in Pokémon Sword and Shield.

The announcement comes from the official Pokémon Go Twitter account, revealing the Maushold shape but not fully showing the artwork. Instead, we get a shadowed figure of the Pokémon, but eagle-eyed fans could immediately pick out this adorable family of mice. Maushold and its starter form, Tandemaus, first appeared in the Pokémon Scarlet and Violet games.

Outside of learning that Maushold would be featured as an Ultra Unlock reward, we still don’t know any details about the upcoming events. We do know it’ll be broken up into three parts. The first event, Better Together, which likely features Maushold, will be from July 17 to 22, with a Pokémon debut and a Timed Research for all players. The second event, Strength of Steel, is from July 25 to 30, with the debut of a new Shiny Pokémon form. Finally, we have a Mega Raid Day on July 27, featuring a new Pokémon Go Mega Raid encounter.

When Pokémon Go Fest 2024 wraps up tomorrow, we’ll likely learn more concrete details about the Ultra Unlock events. Fans can still participate in the event now if they want to catch all the Pokémon featured in the various habitats or catch Necrozma for the first time.

