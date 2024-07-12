All Habitat Rotation Collection Challenges, schedules, and encounters for Pokémon Go Fest 2024 Global

Pokémon Go Fest 2024 Global is finally here, giving many players the chance to capture several Pokémon they’ve been missing from their collections. These happen with the various habitats appearing throughout the event, which have a distinct schedule and various Collection Challenges alongside them.

It can be difficult to keep track of the constantly changing Habitat Rotation. Although they happen every hour, a new cycle of Pokémon begins to spawn throughout the area, making them your new targets. But you want to ensure you don’t miss out on the ones you’re trying to catch. For those participating in Pokémon Go Fest 2024, we’re here to help you catch all the Pokémon appearing in the habitats with a full schedule breakdown and revealing the various Collection Challenges happening for each one.

Full Habitat Rotation schedule for Pokémon Go Fest 2024: Global

Watch the Habitat Rotation schedule carefully during Pokémon Go Fest 2024. Photo via Niantic

The Habitat Rotation begins at the start of every hour and ends that hour in your local time zone, transitioning to the next one. You can also hatch multiple distinct Pokémon eggs during the event while you walk around to catch the ones appearing in habitats. These are all the habitats featured in Pokémon Go Fest 2024 Global, and they appear twice for each day of the event, which will go from July 13 to 14, starting at 10am and ending at 6pm in your local time zone.

Dawn Meadow 10am to 11am local time 2pm to 3pm local time

Shining Day 11am to 12pm local time 3pm to 4pm local time

Creeping Dusk 12pm to 1pm local time 4pm to 5pm local time

Darkest Night 1pm to 2pm local time 5pm to 6pm local time



All Dawn Meadow Habitat Rotation Pokémon encounters for Pokémon Go Fest 2024: Global

These are all the Pokémon you can expect to see during the Dawn Meadow habitat.

Axew

Cottonee

Ducklett

Ferroseed

Galarian Stunfisk

Girafarig

Heatmor

Hoothoot

Hoppip

Inkay

Pidgey

Pikachu wearing a sun crown

Snivy

Wingull

How to complete Dawn Meadow Collection Challenge in Pokémon Go Fest 2024: Global

These are all the Pokémon you need to catch to complete the Dawn Meadow Collection Challenge before Pokémon Go Fest 2024 ends.

Catch a Cottonee

Catch a Ferroseed

Catch a Galarian Stunfisk

Catch a Hoothoot

Catch a Hoppip

Catch a Pidgey

Catch a Snivy

Catch a Wingull

Catch an Axew

All Collection Challenge completion rewards: 2,024 Stardust, an Incense, and a Heatmor encounter

All Shining Day Habitat Rotation Pokémon encounters for Pokémon Go Fest 2024: Global

These are all the Pokémon appearing during the Shining Day habitat and the ones you can catch during Pokémon Go Fest 2024.

Charmander

Dedenne

Dratini

Dunsparce

Fomantis

Helioptile

Hisuian Sneasel

Jangmo-o

Roselia

Solrock

Sunkern

Tyrunt

Yungoos

How to complete Shining Day Collection Challenge in Pokémon Go Fest 2024: Global

These are all the Pokémon you need to catch if you want to complete the Shining Day Collection Challenge before Pokémon Go Fest 2024 ends.

Catch a Charmander

Catch a Dratini

Catch a Fomantis

Catch a Hisuian Sneasel

Catch a Roselia

Catch a Solrock

Catch a Sunkern

Catch a Tyrunt

Catch a Yungoos

All Collection Challenge competition rewards: 2,024 Stardust, an incense, and a Jangmo-o encounter

All Creeping Dusk Habitat Rotation Pokémon encounters for Pokémon Go Fest 2024: Global

These are all the Pokémon you can catch during the Creeping Dusk habitat in Pokémon Go Fest 2024.

Durant

Eevee

Emolga

Espurr

Gible

Golette

Grubbin

Illumise

Litwick

Phantump

Pikachu wearing a moon crown

Spinarak

Venipede

Volbeat

How to complete Creeping Dusk Collection Challenge in Pokémon Go Fest 2024: Global

These are all the Pokémon you must catch to complete the Creeping Dusk Collection Challenge before the end of Pokémon Go Fest 2024.

Catch a Eevee

Catch a Gible

Catch a Golett

Catch a Grubbin

Catch a Illumise

Catch a Litwick

Catch a Phantump

Catch a Spinarak

Catch a Volbeat

All Collection Challenge completion rewards: 2,024 Stardust, an incense, and a Durant encounter

All Darkest Night Habitat Rotation Pokémon encounters for Pokémon Go Fest 2024: Global

These are all the Pokémon you can expect to encounter during the Darkest Night habitat in Pokémon Go Fest 2024.

Alolan Rattata

Amaura

Binacle

Carbink

Carvanha

Crabrawler

Deino

Gligar

Lunatone

Morelull

Mudkip

Sneasel

Teddiursa

How to complete Darkest Night Collection Challenge in Pokémon Go Fest 2024: Global

Before Pokémon Go Fest 2024 is over, catch all these Pokémon to complete the Darkest Night Collection Challenge.

Catch a Alolan Rattata

Catch a Amaura

Catch a Carvanha

Catch a Deino

Catch a Gligar

Catch a Lunatone

Catch a Mudkip

Catch a Sneasel

Catch a Teddiursa

All Collection Challenge completion rewards: 2,024 Stardust, an incense, and a Carbink encounter

