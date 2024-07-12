All Habitat Rotation Collection Challenges, schedules, and encounters for Pokémon Go Fest 2024 Global

Pokémon Go Fest 2024 Global is finally here, giving many players the chance to capture several Pokémon they’ve been missing from their collections. These happen with the various habitats appearing throughout the event, which have a distinct schedule and various Collection Challenges alongside them.
It can be difficult to keep track of the constantly changing Habitat Rotation. Although they happen every hour, a new cycle of Pokémon begins to spawn throughout the area, making them your new targets. But you want to ensure you don’t miss out on the ones you’re trying to catch. For those participating in Pokémon Go Fest 2024, we’re here to help you catch all the Pokémon appearing in the habitats with a full schedule breakdown and revealing the various Collection Challenges happening for each one.
Full Habitat Rotation schedule for Pokémon Go Fest 2024: Global
The Habitat Rotation begins at the start of every hour and ends that hour in your local time zone, transitioning to the next one. You can also hatch multiple distinct Pokémon eggs during the event while you walk around to catch the ones appearing in habitats. These are all the habitats featured in Pokémon Go Fest 2024 Global, and they appear twice for each day of the event, which will go from July 13 to 14, starting at 10am and ending at 6pm in your local time zone.
- Dawn Meadow
- 10am to 11am local time
- 2pm to 3pm local time
- Shining Day
- 11am to 12pm local time
- 3pm to 4pm local time
- Creeping Dusk
- 12pm to 1pm local time
- 4pm to 5pm local time
- Darkest Night
- 1pm to 2pm local time
- 5pm to 6pm local time
All Dawn Meadow Habitat Rotation Pokémon encounters for Pokémon Go Fest 2024: Global
These are all the Pokémon you can expect to see during the Dawn Meadow habitat.
- Axew
- Cottonee
- Ducklett
- Ferroseed
- Galarian Stunfisk
- Girafarig
- Heatmor
- Hoothoot
- Hoppip
- Inkay
- Pidgey
- Pikachu wearing a sun crown
- Snivy
- Wingull
How to complete Dawn Meadow Collection Challenge in Pokémon Go Fest 2024: Global
These are all the Pokémon you need to catch to complete the Dawn Meadow Collection Challenge before Pokémon Go Fest 2024 ends.
- Catch a Cottonee
- Catch a Ferroseed
- Catch a Galarian Stunfisk
- Catch a Hoothoot
- Catch a Hoppip
- Catch a Pidgey
- Catch a Snivy
- Catch a Wingull
- Catch an Axew
All Collection Challenge completion rewards: 2,024 Stardust, an Incense, and a Heatmor encounter
All Shining Day Habitat Rotation Pokémon encounters for Pokémon Go Fest 2024: Global
These are all the Pokémon appearing during the Shining Day habitat and the ones you can catch during Pokémon Go Fest 2024.
- Charmander
- Dedenne
- Dratini
- Dunsparce
- Fomantis
- Helioptile
- Hisuian Sneasel
- Jangmo-o
- Roselia
- Solrock
- Sunkern
- Tyrunt
- Yungoos
How to complete Shining Day Collection Challenge in Pokémon Go Fest 2024: Global
These are all the Pokémon you need to catch if you want to complete the Shining Day Collection Challenge before Pokémon Go Fest 2024 ends.
- Catch a Charmander
- Catch a Dratini
- Catch a Fomantis
- Catch a Hisuian Sneasel
- Catch a Roselia
- Catch a Solrock
- Catch a Sunkern
- Catch a Tyrunt
- Catch a Yungoos
All Collection Challenge competition rewards: 2,024 Stardust, an incense, and a Jangmo-o encounter
All Creeping Dusk Habitat Rotation Pokémon encounters for Pokémon Go Fest 2024: Global
These are all the Pokémon you can catch during the Creeping Dusk habitat in Pokémon Go Fest 2024.
- Durant
- Eevee
- Emolga
- Espurr
- Gible
- Golette
- Grubbin
- Illumise
- Litwick
- Phantump
- Pikachu wearing a moon crown
- Spinarak
- Venipede
- Volbeat
How to complete Creeping Dusk Collection Challenge in Pokémon Go Fest 2024: Global
These are all the Pokémon you must catch to complete the Creeping Dusk Collection Challenge before the end of Pokémon Go Fest 2024.
- Catch a Eevee
- Catch a Gible
- Catch a Golett
- Catch a Grubbin
- Catch a Illumise
- Catch a Litwick
- Catch a Phantump
- Catch a Spinarak
- Catch a Volbeat
All Collection Challenge completion rewards: 2,024 Stardust, an incense, and a Durant encounter
All Darkest Night Habitat Rotation Pokémon encounters for Pokémon Go Fest 2024: Global
These are all the Pokémon you can expect to encounter during the Darkest Night habitat in Pokémon Go Fest 2024.
- Alolan Rattata
- Amaura
- Binacle
- Carbink
- Carvanha
- Crabrawler
- Deino
- Gligar
- Lunatone
- Morelull
- Mudkip
- Sneasel
- Teddiursa
How to complete Darkest Night Collection Challenge in Pokémon Go Fest 2024: Global
Before Pokémon Go Fest 2024 is over, catch all these Pokémon to complete the Darkest Night Collection Challenge.
- Catch a Alolan Rattata
- Catch a Amaura
- Catch a Carvanha
- Catch a Deino
- Catch a Gligar
- Catch a Lunatone
- Catch a Mudkip
- Catch a Sneasel
- Catch a Teddiursa
All Collection Challenge completion rewards: 2,024 Stardust, an incense, and a Carbink encounter