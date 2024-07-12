Image Credit: Bethesda
Pokemon Go Ultra Wormholes.
Screenshot via Niantic
All Shining Day Habitat increased spawns during Pokémon Go Fest 2024: Global

Here they come.
Image of Adam Newell
Adam Newell
|
Published: Jul 12, 2024 03:00 pm

Habitats are mainstays of Pokemon Go Fest, and the 2024 Global event has a few, each with its specific Pokémon spawns for trainers to collect.

Four habitats comprise Go Fest 2024 Global and only appear on the first day. These include Dawn Meadow, Shining Day, Creeping Dusk, and Darkest Night, and one will appear every hour for you to search for a specific Pokemon to fill your Pokédex or look for rare Shiny versions.

As for the Shining Day habitat, it spawns from 11am to 12pm and 3pm to 4pm local time on July 13 and includes the following Pokémon, which can all be Shiny (if you’re lucky).

Shining Day habitat spawns at Pokémon Go Fest 2024: Global

Shiny Jangmo-o arrives at Pokemon Go Fest Global 2024
The one we all want. Image via Niantic

General spawns

  • Charmander
  • Dratini
  • Sunkern
  • Dunsparce
  • Hisuian Sneasel
  • Roselia
  • Solrock
  • Helioptile
  • Tyrunt
  • Dedenne
  • Yungoose
  • Fomantis
  • Jangmo-o

Incense spawns

  • Corsola
  • Unown A
  • Unown D
  • Unown G
  • Unown H
  • Unown I
  • Unown N
  • Unown T
  • Unown Y

Jangmo-o is the Shiny Pokemon to find in the Shining Day habitat during Pokemon Go Fest 2024: Global as it debuts during this weekend’s festivities. Still, it’s not the only Pokémon worth getting during this habitat block—if you can even find one.

The regional Pokémon Corsola also appears if you use Incense during the time slot and can even be Shiny. At the same time, rarer Pokémon like Hisuian Sneasel and Dunsparce (in preparation for the future release of Dudunsparce) offer many different options.

