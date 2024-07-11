The Best Pokémon to catch during Go Fest 2024: Global

Pokémon Go Fest 2024: Global is fast approaching, and there’s much to be excited about during the weekend festivities.

Recommended Videos

During the Pokémon Go weekend event on July 13 to 14, trainers can find an abundance of rare Pokémon to either complete their Pokédex or build a strong team to take on raids and the Battle League, but with so many Pokémon available and so little time, which should you focus on as a new player?

The Event Exclusives you need to catch during Pokémon Go Fest 2024: Global

Costumes and Raids galore. Image via Niantic

Right off the bat, some costumed Pokémon are only available during Go Fest 2024: Global and are unique pickups. If you can find them as shiny, then all the power to you, but even having a decent one of each of these is an excellent souvenir capture for the weekend’s festivities.

There are four costumed Pokémon on offer during the weekend, which includes:

Pikachu wearing a Moon Crown

Pikachu wearing a Sun Crown

Espeon wearing a Day Scarf

Umbreon wearing a Night Scarf

As mentioned, they can all be shiny, and while they might not be great to use in battles, it’s still a nice memory of the event as a whole, as they likely won’t be available ever again once the event ends.

Equally, outside of the costume Pokémon, there is one big release coming out during Go Fest that won’t be available for a long time after—Necrozma. So don’t delay and raid away.

The best Pokémon to wind in the wild during Go Fest 2024: Global

One of many. Image via Niantic

When it comes to wild spawns and even some raids, most Pokémon outside a select few like Carbink, Maractus Stakataka, and Blacephalon can’t be shiny. Shiny hunters will be after specific pocket monsters to complete their dex, and the point of this list isn’t to tell you which of the best shinies to get is the best.

Instead, here are a few Pokémon coming out if we think they are some of the best to get due to their rarity, powerhouse nature, or personal preference. The full list includes:

Galarian Stunfisk (Dawn Meadow habitat)

Maractus (Incense Dawn Meadow habitat)

Dunsparce (Shining Day habitat)

Hisuian Sneasel (Shining Day habitat)

Jangmo-o (Shining Day habitat)

Corsola (Incense Shining Dat habitat)

Rockruff (Incense Creeping Dusk habitat)

Alolan Rattata (Darkest Night habitat)

Vullaby (Incense Darkest Night habitat)

Pokémon like Galarian Stunkfisk, Hisuian Sneasel, and Alolan Rattata are usually only found in eggs and spawn in the wild rarely, so taking advantage of these rare forms is essential.

Equally, Pokémon like Corsola and Maractus are region-exclusive, meaning you would usually need to travel to certain countries to have a chance at finding one, whereas, with this event, they spawn pretty regularly.

Dunsparce is a good one to catch ahead of the eventual release of its evolution Dudunspace, Jangmo-o is a rare Egg Dragon-type that has its shiny form debuting in this event, and Rockruff and Vullaby are also rarely seen outside of Eggs and raids.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy