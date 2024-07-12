All Darkest Night Habitat increased spawns during Pokémon Go Fest 2024: Global

Habitats are a big part of Pokémon Go Fest 2024: Global, with new pocket monsters spawning every hour on the first day of the event.

Each habitat is unique, and there are four this time: Dawn Meadow, Shining Day, Creeping Dusk, and Darkest Night. These habitats only appear on the first day of Go Fest before every Pokémon becomes available at once, so it’s a great way to find certain Pokémon you might want over anything else.

The Darkest Night habitat spawns from 1pm to 2pm and 5pm to 6pm local time and is the last habitat trainers can partake in before the first day of Go Fest ends on July 13. Of the Pokémon on offer in this habitat, only one can’t be Shiny.

Darkest Night habitat spawns at Pokémon Go Fest 2024: Global

Crab time. Image via Niantic

General spawns

Alolan Rattata

Gligar

Sneasel

Teddiursa

Mudkip

Carvanha

Lunaton

Deino

Binacle

Amaura

Carbink (Can’t be Shiny)

Crabrawler

Morelull

Incense spawns

Vullaby

Unown A

Unown D

Unown G

Unown H

Unown I

Unown N

Unown T

Unown Y

Crabrawler is the main Pokémon in this Go Fest 2024: Global habitat because it recently joined the game as a Shiny to tie in with Pokémon Go Fest 2024: Madrid.

Outside of that, this habitat is a bit lacking on the heavy hitters. Deino is cool but has been overused recently, and Alolan Rattata is enticing for Pokédex completionists. The other big highlight must be Vullaby, which can only be found in Rocket Eggs.

