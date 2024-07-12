Image Credit: Bethesda
Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Crabrawler in Pokemon Go
Image via The Pokémon company. Remix by Dot Esports
Category:
Pokémon

All Darkest Night Habitat increased spawns during Pokémon Go Fest 2024: Global

Final habitat of the day.
Image of Adam Newell
Adam Newell
|
Published: Jul 12, 2024 03:00 pm

Habitats are a big part of Pokémon Go Fest 2024: Global, with new pocket monsters spawning every hour on the first day of the event.

Recommended Videos

Each habitat is unique, and there are four this time: Dawn Meadow, Shining Day, Creeping Dusk, and Darkest Night. These habitats only appear on the first day of Go Fest before every Pokémon becomes available at once, so it’s a great way to find certain Pokémon you might want over anything else.

The Darkest Night habitat spawns from 1pm to 2pm and 5pm to 6pm local time and is the last habitat trainers can partake in before the first day of Go Fest ends on July 13. Of the Pokémon on offer in this habitat, only one can’t be Shiny.

Darkest Night habitat spawns at Pokémon Go Fest 2024: Global

Pokemon Go Spelunker's Cove
Crab time. Image via Niantic

General spawns

  • Alolan Rattata
  • Gligar
  • Sneasel
  • Teddiursa
  • Mudkip
  • Carvanha
  • Lunaton
  • Deino
  • Binacle
  • Amaura
  • Carbink (Can’t be Shiny)
  • Crabrawler
  • Morelull

Incense spawns

  • Vullaby
  • Unown A
  • Unown D
  • Unown G
  • Unown H
  • Unown I
  • Unown N
  • Unown T
  • Unown Y

Crabrawler is the main Pokémon in this Go Fest 2024: Global habitat because it recently joined the game as a Shiny to tie in with Pokémon Go Fest 2024: Madrid.

Outside of that, this habitat is a bit lacking on the heavy hitters. Deino is cool but has been overused recently, and Alolan Rattata is enticing for Pokédex completionists. The other big highlight must be Vullaby, which can only be found in Rocket Eggs.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Related Content
Author
Image of Adam Newell
Adam Newell
Assigning Editor. In 2015, Adam graduated from the University of Aberystwyth with a bachelor's in Media and Communications. Working in the industry for over ten years. If it has anything to do with Nintendo and Pokémon chances are you will see me talking about it, covering, and likely not sleeping while playing it.
twitter