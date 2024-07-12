Image Credit: Bethesda
Emolga in Pokémon Go
Image via The Pokemon Company. Remixed by Dot Esports
Pokémon

All Creeping Dusk Habitat increased spawns during Pokémon Go Fest 2024: Global

Dusk falls on Go Fest.
Image of Adam Newell
Adam Newell
Published: Jul 12, 2024 03:00 pm

Habitats are back for Pokémon Go Fest 2024: Global, with four rotating pools of Pokémon making up the first day of the festivities.

On July 13, trainers have the chance to find hourly habitat rotations called Dawn Meadow, Shining Day, Creeping Dusk, and Darkest Night. These habitats all have unique Pokémon spawns that have increased Shiny chances or rare Pokémon to help those who want to complete their Pokédex.

The Creeping Dusk habitat is one of the later ones and spawns from 12pm to 1pm and 4pm to 5pm local time. It includes the following Pokémon, which can also appear Shiny if luck is on your side.

Creeping Dusk habitat spawns at Pokémon Go Fest 2024: Global

Emolga Pokémon TCG art.
Time for those exclusives. Image via The Pokémon Company

General spawns

  • Pikachu wearing a Moon Crown
  • Eevee
  • Spinarak
  • Volbeat
  • Illumise
  • Gible
  • Venipede
  • Emolga
  • Litwick
  • Golett
  • Durant
  • Espurr
  • Phantump
  • Grubbin

Incense spawns

  • Rockruff
  • Unown A
  • Unown D
  • Unown G
  • Unown H
  • Unown I
  • Unown N
  • Unown T
  • Unown Y

There are some interesting picks from Pokémon Go Fest 2024: Global’s Creeping Dusk habitat, but the main focus is Emolga, which only recently had its Shiny form debut during Go Fest Sendai back in May.

Other highlights include Rockruff, if you can find one while using an Incense, to try and get a Dusk form Shiny, which is one of the game’s rarest Shiny Pokémon. Equally, the event-exclusive Pikachu is a great pickup as well.

Image of Adam Newell
Adam Newell
Assigning Editor. In 2015, Adam graduated from the University of Aberystwyth with a bachelor's in Media and Communications. Working in the industry for over ten years. If it has anything to do with Nintendo and Pokémon chances are you will see me talking about it, covering, and likely not sleeping while playing it.
twitter