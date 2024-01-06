Can you get Dusk Form Lycanrock in Pokémon Go?

After almost a year of waiting for an important update from Alola, players can finally complete their collection of Rockruff evolutions in Pokémon Go with Dusk Form Lycanroc being made available.

Prior to Jan. 6, Rockruff could only evolve into its Midday and Midnight variants, which are its two standard evolutions based on the time of day it evolves. Niantic has now made it possible to obtain Dusk Form Lycanrock, however, the method of getting one is still a bit tedious—just like in main series games like Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

How to evolve Rockruff into Dusk Form Lycanroc in Pokémon Go

Getting Midday Lycanroc is a walk in the Alolan park compared to this. Image via Niantic

Unlike Midday Lycanroc or Midnight Lycanroc, Dusk Form Lycanroc can’t be obtained simply by evolving your Rockruff at exactly the right time. Instead, there is an element of randomness that you have no control over.

To get Midday or Midnight Lycanroc, you need to evolve your Rockruff using 50 Rockruff Candy in the day or nighttime respectively. In the main series, you could get Dusk Form Lycanroc by evolving a Rockruff with the Ability Own Tempo between 5 and 7pm local time, though that doesn’t work in Pokémon Go since Abilities aren’t in the game.

To get Dusk Form Lycanroc in Pokémon Go, you need to get lucky with the Rockruff you capture. Niantic has made it so any Rockruff you encounter has a random chance at being able to evolve into Dusk Lycanroc rather than the other forms. You will be able to tell based on the silhouette on the Evolve button in the Pokémon Summary page, but you will not be able to evolve just any Rockruff into Dusk Lycanroc.

Tip: Go on a catching spree! Unfortunately, when Niantic makes a Pokémon in Pokémon Go obtainable through means that involve random elements, your best option is to try and catch as many of that species as you can. This will increase your chances of getting a Rockruff that can evolve into Dusk Form Lycanroc—along with being strong or Shiny.

This method is a bummer for some players who may have been saving a strong or Shiny Rockruff to evolve into potentially the strongest version of Lycanroc. It also means that you won’t be locked out of potentially getting Dusk Lycanroc since it should always be available if you catch the right Rockruff.