How Sunsteel Strike Adventure Effect works in Pokémon Go

As a more powerful Legendary Pokémon, Dusk Mane Necrozma has access to several unique abilities in Pokémon Go. One of these is the Sunsteel Strike, a signature move, and it’s an attack that comes with a distinct Adventure Effect to modify how you play the mobile game.

Recommended Videos

You can use Sunsteel Strike outside of combat to activate its Adventure Effect. It only works for a short time, but if you ever want to take advantage of these bonuses, you’ll need to ensure your Dusk Man Necrozma knows how to use Sunsteel Strike. You might also want to note how the Sunsteel Strike effects work in Pokémon Go, and how to use it best.

How to use Sunsteel Strike Adventure Effect in Pokémon Go

Unleash Sunsteel Strike while walking around with Dusk Mane Necrozma. Image via Niantic

You must ensure you have a Dusk Mane Necrozma in your collection. You can make it by fusing a Necrozma and a Solgaleo using Solar Fusion Energy. After you meet those requirements, set Dusk Mane Necrozma as your buddy, and give it treats so it begins walking around with you. Now, the final thing to do is to click on the Dusk Mane Necrozma page and scroll down in Pokémon Go. A section should describe the Sunsteel Strike move and what it does.

You can use the Sunsteel Strike Adventure Effect by using 3,000 Stardust and offering three Necrozma candies. If you have these amounts and confirm the exchange, Dusk Mane Necrozma unleashes the attack and activates the effect.

For the next 10 minutes, it harnesses the power of sunlight, and your Pokémon Go game is treated as if you are walking around during the day, even if it’s in the middle of the night in your local area. Any Pokémon can evolve in the daytime can do so, or you might be able to evolve Rockruff into Dusk Form Lycanroc, but only if you’re lucky. There are also several Pokémon that you have the chance to find while exploring the wild. Here are some Pokémon that can spawn near you during these effects.

Alolan Exeggutor

Cottonee

Fomantis

Helioptile

Pidgey

Rockruff

Solrock

Tyrunt

Yungoos

Before the Sunsteel Strike Adventure Effect ends, you can renew the attack by using it again, and it’ll increase by two hours. You do need to offer more Stardust and Necrozma candy to do this, though. You can continue these effects for up to 24 hours. Unfortunately, it has been confirmed you cannot use the Sunsteel Strike Adventure Effect in Pokémon Go simultaneously with another Adventure Effect, a Daily Adventure Incense, while using a Mystery Box or the Coin Bag.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy