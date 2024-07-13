How Moongeist Beam Adventure Effect works in Pokémon Go

Dawn Wings Necrozma is a powerful legendary Pokémon that you can add to your team in Pokémon Go, and it has several unique abilities it can unleash. One is Moongeist Beam, which also has a unique Adventure Effect that modifies how you play the mobile game.

Recommended Videos

You can use Moongeist Beam while out of combat and playing Pokémon Go. It’s a distinct Adventure Effect that offers various bonuses to you if you utilize the attack, and you want to make sure Dawn Wings Necrozma has this attack available to you. While Moongeist Beam is a powerful attack in combat, you might wonder how the Adventure Effects work and if it’s worth your time while playing Pokémon Go.

How to use Moongeist Beam Adventure Effect in Pokémon Go

Beam me up, Scotty! Image via Niantic

You want to make sure you have an active Dawn Wings Necrozma in your collection to use Moongeist Beam. You can make one by fusing a Necrozma with a Lunala using Lunar Fusion Energy. Once you have all those collected together and used, set Dawn Wings Necrozma as your buddy, and give them a treat to walk beside you. When they’re buddy, scroll down the Dawn Wings Necrozma information page, where you can find Moongeist Beam at the bottom to activate it.

You should be able to use Moongeist Beam by offering 3,000 Stardust and three Necrozma candies. These are required amounts of unleashing the Adventure Effect of Moongeist Beam and gaining all its benefits.

The Moongeist Beam Adventure Effect, at first, lasts for 10 minutes. Your Dawn Wings Necrozma harnesses the moon’s power, treating your Pokémon Go game as if it’s nighttime, even in the middle of the day.

Any Pokémon that can evolve at night can evolve, and there’s a chance for you to evolve Rockruff into a Dusk Form Lycanroc if you’re lucky. This effect also enables you to evolve Ursaring into Ursaluna, even without a full moon. Furthermore, several Pokémon will be attracted to you during these effects, and these are several Pokémon you might encounter in the wild.

Alolan Marowak

Alolan Rattata

Amaura

Clefairy

Galarian Zigzagoon

Gligar

Lunatone

Munna

Rockruff

Before the effects of Moongeist Beam wear off, you can select to use it again, extending the effect for another two hours. You need to offer more Stardust and Necrozma to continue using the effect with Dusk Wings Necromza. So long as you have enough to offer your Pokémon to continue using the attack, the effects will remain, and you can keep doing this for up to 24 hours.

Unfortunately, you cannot use the Sunsteel Strike Adventure Effect at the same time as another Adventure Effect, a Daily Adventure Incense, while using a Mystery Box, or when using the Coin Bag.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy