How to get Ursaluna in Pokémon GO

Over the years, some Pokémon from earlier generations got new, final evolutions fans did not see coming. Little by little, from Magmortar to Rhyperior, these species were added to Pokémon GO as well, some with special requirements like evolution items.

And the latest name on the list is Ursaluna, the Ground/Normal-type which serves as the final form of Teddiursa’s evolutionary line.

In the main series games, you must first evolve your Teddiursa into Ursaring, then expose your Ursaring to a Peat Block during a full moon. Only then will you manage to evolve it into Ursaluna.

Niantic decided to incorporate that in Pokémon GO by bringing the full moon to a special Community Day celebrating Teddiursa, which is to take place in November.

How to evolve Ursaring into Ursaluna in Pokémon GO

The first requirements to get Ursaluna are having Ursaring and gathering 100 Teddiursa Candy. You can do so throughout the Teddiursa Community Day, taking place from 2pm to 5pm local time on Saturday, Nov. 12. The Normal-type bear from Generation II will appear more frequently, in a Shiny variant as well.

But the event also includes its own spin on the evolution mechanics from the main series games.

From 2pm local time on Saturday, Nov. 12, to 6am local time on Sunday, Nov. 13, a full moon will be visible on the Pokémon GO map. According to Niantic, trainers can only evolve Ursaring into Ursaluna while the full moon is visible in the overworld.

There is no information on when (or if) the full moon will rise again, so make sure you do not miss the opportunity if you want to add this Generation VIII beast to your PokéDex.