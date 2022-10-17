Can Teddiursa, Ursaring, and Ursaluna be Shiny in Pokémon Go?

Shiny Pokémon are an important component of any game in the Pokémon series, especially for collectors who wish to make their PokéDex as complete as possible, and Pokémon Go is no different. These variants offer an alternative look for each species, which is carried on to their evolutions, and they are also relatively hard to find. But not all species have Shiny versions available in the mobile game—at least not yet.

To spread out the content and maximize the possibilities of each new release, Niantic rarely includes a Shiny version when a new Pokémon drops. They are usually saved for events like Community Days and type-specific celebrations, or even a bigger festival like Pokémon Go Fest. Unfortunately, this also means fans might be confused as to whether their favorite species have an alternative color or not.

If you’re preparing to catch and evolve as many Teddiursa as you can on the next Community Day, you might be wondering if the Little Bear Pokémon can be Shiny.

Is Teddiursa available as a Shiny in Pokémon Go?

The good news for fans of the cute Normal-type bear from Generation II is that it can be Shiny. Teddiursa was released in the game in 2017 and it has been available as a Shiny since March 2020. For the alternate color scheme, the brown tones turn into vibrant shades of green.

In the November Community Day, Niantic is bringing the third Pokémon in Teddiursa’s evolution line: Ursaluna, the Peat Pokémon, makes its debut in the game during the event. Any Ursaluna evolved from Ursaring during this specific period will know an exclusive charged attack called High Horsepower.