How to evolve Ursaring into Ursaluna in Pokémon Go

A popular Normal-type Pokémon is finally getting its own celebratory event in Pokémon Go with the Teddiursa Community Day set for Nov. 12. From 2pm to 5pm local time on that date, fans will get an opportunity to catch as many Teddiursa as they can get their hands on.

Most will choose to evolve their furry friend into the monstrous Ursaring, but you might be confused about how to get your hands on the ursine Pokémon’s third and final evolution. Teddiursa’s Community Day event will be the first time Ursaluna is able to be added to your Pokédex in Pokémon Go.

If you’re interested in evolving your Ursaring into the Normal and Ground-type beast Ursaluna after the Teddiursa Community Day event in Pokémon Go, here’s everything you need to know.

How to evolve Ursaring into Ursaluna

Image via Niantic

Ursaluna is among the short list of Pokémon in Pokémon Go that requires more than just candies to be evolved into. To evolve Ursaring into Ursaluna in Pokémon Go, you’ll need 100 Teddiursa Candy and a full moon.

Luckily for fans itching to get their hands on Ursaluna, a full moon will be present in Pokémon Go during the Community Day event. A full moon will rise on Nov. 12 at 2pm and won’t disappear until 6am on Nov. 13. Once this full moon is gone, you’ll have to wait until another rises to evolve Ursaring into Ursaluna.

As an added bonus, all Ursarings evolved into Ursaluna during the Teddiursa Community Day event and up to five hours afterward will learn the incredibly powerful Ground-type Charged Attack, High Horsepower.