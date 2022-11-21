How to get Dusk Form Lycanroc in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Rockruff’s evolution into Lycanroc is one of the most unique ones in the Pokémon franchise, and that hasn’t changed in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

The Rock-type wolf Pokémon, introduced in Generation VII, can take on three Lycanroc forms—Midday Form, Midnight Form, and Dusk Form, all of which can only happen if certain conditions are met.

Dusk Form is arguably the most sought-after form because, in the eyes of some trainers, it’s the rarest and most powerful one. Plus, it looks incredibly cool and distinguished from the others.

Here’s how to do it.

Dusk Form Lycanroc in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet method, explained

First, you’ll need to find and catch a Rockruff that has already learned the ability Own Tempo. This might take a bit of time since it’s rarer than the other inherent abilities it can come with.

The best place to look is the Southern and Western part of Paldea. Rockruff tends to live in the mountains, so those areas are your best bet. Stick at it and you’ll find one eventually.

Once you’ve done that, the next step is to level it up to 25—but you need to make sure it happens between 7 pm and 7:59 pm in real-time (the time set on your Switch console). To make that process easier, it’s best to train Rockruff until it hits level 24 beforehand, and then grind out the last level in that hour. If you’re worried about making it in time, you can use EXP Candies.

Alternatively, you can also change the time on your Nintendo Switch to 7pm whenever Rockruff is on the verge of hitting level 25.

If you’ve followed these steps, then it will evolve into Dusk Form Lycanroc.

Image via The Pokémon Company

Getting Rockruff to evolve into Dusk Form Lycanroc is more complex and involved than others, but it’s worth it—especially if you’re looking to add a powerful wolf Pokémon to your party.

Dusk Form Lycanroc comes with Tough Claws, a passive ability that boosts the power of its contact moves by 30 percent, which makes it pack a punch in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet battles once it reaches higher levels.