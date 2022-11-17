There are a few Rock-type Pokémon in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, and players will sometimes go hunting for the cutest looking ones, in addition to those who hunt them for their strength, or simply just to add them to their living Pokédex.

If you’re looking to add Rockruff to your lineup, it won’t be too hard to find it since it isn’t a rare spawn and has a great location to search for it early in the game. Depending on the type you want in the future, you can then evolve it to either the Midday, Dusk or Midnight form of Lycanroc. All three will turn it into a wolf with different abilities and skillsets.

In order to find Rockruff, you’ll need to head to the Southern or Western part of the map. It lives in the mountains, so if you’re looking for one, stick to those areas and you’ll eventually come across one. The area where Rockruff spawns is pretty big, so unless you’re hunting this Pokémon specifically, just running around the big area in the Western part of the map will likely give you a Rockruff encounter.

Check out the yellow highlighted areas of the map to see exactly where Rockruff can be found. The easiest and biggest spot to find it will be to the left of the crater. Rockruff isn’t a rare spawn, so it will pop up along with the other Pokémon that have a chance to spawn there.

Screengrab via The Pokémon Company

Once you’ve found it, you can encounter it and catch it to add it to your team to fill a Rock-type need in your team, or add it to your living Pokédex.