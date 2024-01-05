Should you choose Lycanroc Midday, Dusk, or Midnight form in Pokémon Go? Best Rockruff evolution

When it comes to picking the best Rockruff evolution in Pokémon Go, there are several choices you can make. You have Lycanroc’s Midday, Dusk, and Midnight forms, each with unique stats and movesets.

These stat changes and moves are not massive differences from each other, but they’re significant enough that you want to make sure you’re selecting the best option between these three. Rockruff doesn’t appear too often in Pokémon Go, which means you want to be careful about your selection. Here’s what you need to know about if you should choose Lycanroc Midday, Dusk, or Midnight form in Pokémon Go, and the best Rockruff evolution.

What is the best Rockruff evolution in Pokémon Go?

Lycanroc Midnight stands out as the best one. Image via The Pokemon Company

By far, the best Rockruff evolution you can pick in Pokémon Go will be Lycanroc’s Midnight form. Although the Lycanroc Dusk form appeared after the Midday and Midnight forms, Midnight is the best one you can always go with for Pokémon Go, especially if you are considering using it in the Great or Ultra Leagues.

Lycanroc’s stats and moveset make its Midnight form much stronger than the Dusk or Midday form. Lycanroc Midnight can learn Counter for a fast move, along with Psychic Fangs as a charged move. Although the Lycanroc Midday form can learn Counter, it can’t learn Psychic Fangs as a charged move, which is a huge attack that can do a good amount of damage against Fighting and Poison-type Pokémon. Lycanroc Midnight can protect itself against them in Pokémon Go, which is one of its five weaknesses.

To break it down further, Lycanroc Midnight has the highest defense stat between these two, giving it a slight edge in survivability. It’s not a major increase compared to the Midday and Dusk forms, but small changes like that can make or break a Pokémon in Pokémon Go. In contrast, the Midday and Dusk forms do have a higher attack stat, but given their movesets, they won’t be able to do as much damage compared to Lycanroc’s Midnight form given their different attacks.

Again, you likely won’t be using Lycanroc against other players. There are far better Pokémon you could be using in Pokémon Go‘s Great or Ultra Leagues. Still, if you’re looking for a Rock-type Pokémon to use against Team Rocket or in raids, make sure you have a Lycanroc Midnight form rather than the Midday or Dusk forms. It’s the most reliable of the three to use in combat.