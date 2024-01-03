How to evolve Rockruff into Midday, Midnight, and Dusk Form Lycanrock in Pokémon Go

Among the many Alola region Pokémon available in Pokémon Go, Rockruff easily stands out by having three different forms of Lycanroc it can potentially evolve into.

Dubbed the Midday, Midnight, and Dusk forms, all three share the same type (Rock), move-pool, and stats in Pokémon Go, so whichever one you pick for battles is a matter of preference. Collectors, though, will obviously want to obtain all of them. Initially, only the Midday and Midnight forms were available, but following the addition of the Dusk Form with the Lustrous Odyssey event in January 2024, here’s a simple rundown of how to evolve your Rockruff into each form.

How to get Lycanroc Midday Form and Lycanroc Midnight Form in Pokémon Go

Just like with several other species already in the game, Rockruff will evolve into one of its available forms depending on the time of day you evolve it. First, you will need to get 50 Rockruff Candy, required to unlock the evolution option. From there, it is all about timing.

To get Lycanroc Midday Form, you need to evolve Rockruff while the sun is out in the overworld, meaning evolving it between sunrise and sunset. Likewise, Lycanroc Midnight Form can be obtained between sunset and sunrise.

You can also view which form Rockruff will evolve into in the Pokémon menu based on its silhouette, which is more reliable than just guessing based on the overworld.

How to get Lycanroc Dusk Form in Pokémon Go

Feeling lucky? Image via Niantic

Unfortunately, obtaining Lycanroc’s Dusk Form is much harder than the other two since Niantic has decided to make it random. All you can do is follow the same steps for evolving Rockruff into the Midday and Midnight forms and pray it turns into Dusk Form instead.

Admittedly, Lycanroc Dusk Form isn’t particularly easy to acquire in the mainline games either. Following its debut in Pokémon Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon, you’re required to specifically catch a Rockruff with the Own Tempo Ability and then ensure it reaches level 25 between 7pm and 8pm.

Since Abilities aren’t a thing in Pokémon Go, Niantic had to rework the evolution method, but there was at least a degree of control in the mainline games. Here, getting your own Lycanroc Dusk Form is a dice roll and demands you catch a lot of Rockruff. That in itself isn’t simple since Rockruff is one of the rarer Alolan Pokémon in Pokémon Go.