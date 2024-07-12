All egg spawns for Pokémon Go Fest 2024: Global

Hatching eggs is one of the big advantages for players participating in the Pokémon Go Fest 2024: Global event. There are multiple unique eggs for you to hatch, giving you the chance to catch Pokémon you might not be able to find in the wild easily.

There are a handful of exclusive Pokémon hatching for eggs earned during the Pokémon Go Fest 2024: Global event. Many of these eggs are the ones you earn from exchanging gifts with friends, which means you want to keep your friends list ready, ensuring you and your pals can get these eggs. But what Pokémon are hatching from them? We have a full breakdown of every Pokémon egg spawn hatching during the big global event.

Every Pokémon Go Fest 2024: Global egg spawns

Hatch eggs for a chance to catch exclusive Pokémon during the Pokémon Go Fest 2024 Global event. Image via Niantic

The exclusive eggs you can hatch during Pokémon Go Fest 2024 will come from 7km eggs. These are the eggs you receive from gifts sent from your friends. You want to make sure you have enough room in your inventory to get items from these gifts, and that you have open spaces in your egg collection. If you don’t have room in your inventory, you can’t exchange gifts with friends, and if you can’t carry any more eggs, don’t expect to receive any 7km ones during the event.

Expect the walking distance for these eggs to lower during the Pokémon Go Fest 2024 Global event, which goes from July 13 to 14. Any 7km egg received during this timeframe has the chance to have any of the exclusive Pokémon inside it, but you won’t know which you’re going to get until they hatch.

These are all the Pokémon that have a chance to appear inside the Pokémon Go Fest 2024 Global 7km eggs. We’ve added an asterisk (*) next to their name if there’s a chance for you to potentially receive a Shiny version of that Pokémon.

Budew*

Crabrawler*

Corsola*

Ducklett*

Emolga*

Jangmo-o*

Larvesta*

Maractus

Rockruff*

Vuillaby*

Of these choices, Maractus, Ducklett, Jangmo-o, and Larvesta are the ones you want to aim to try hatching. Although Ducklett is a relatively common Pokémon, it’s an overall strong choice in Pokémon Go‘s Battle League. Jangmo-o would be the real prize, though, as its Shiny version is making its debut for this event. Larvesta is likely on every trainer’s list given how rare it is, and hopefully Niantic make it easier to catch during the big Pokémon Go Fest 2024 event.

