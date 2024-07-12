Image Credit: Bethesda
Pokemon Go Fest 2024 Banner
Image via Niantic
Category:
Pokémon

What time does Pokémon Go Fest 2024: Global start?

Let the fun begin.
Image of Adam Newell
Adam Newell
|
Published: Jul 12, 2024 04:35 pm

Pokemon Go Fest 2024: Global has finally arrived, but when does the fun start for everyone?

The event kicks off at the same time around the world from July 13 to 14, but Niantic has made it difficult to find the exact time, which is what brought you to us in the first place. So, let’s tell you when it starts and ends so you can plan your day wisely.

When does Pokémon Go Fest start?

Pokemon Go Fest 2024 Marshadow
Is it time yet? Image via Niantic

Pokémon Go Fest starts at 10am local time on July 13 and July 14 and ends at 6pm local time on both days.

The event is split between two days, with different events scheduled to take part. On Saturday, the focus is on Ultra Beast raids and getting Marshadow, while on Sunday, the other forms of Necrozma take over.

On Saturday, trainers have different habitats that change every hour, each having their own distinct Pokémon to catch. Then, every Pokémon can spawn simultaneously on Sunday, which should be a bit chaotic if you are only looking for one Pokémon out of the dozens on offer. It all equals out to plenty to do over the two-day event, and the variety of activities and Pokémon on offer for you intrepid trainers.

You only get eight hours of playtime a day if you want to take advantage, and paid ticket owners get extra bonuses, including incense spawns, so there’s a lot to do in such a short period of time.

Image of Adam Newell
Adam Newell
Assigning Editor. In 2015, Adam graduated from the University of Aberystwyth with a bachelor's in Media and Communications. Working in the industry for over ten years. If it has anything to do with Nintendo and Pokémon chances are you will see me talking about it, covering, and likely not sleeping while playing it.
