How to get Marshadow during Pokémon Go Fest 2024 Global

The arrival of a significant event in Pokémon Go typically means the appearance of a new or Mythical Pokémon, and for a brief time, you have the chance to catch Marshadow. It’s making its debut during the Pokémon Go Fest 2024 Global event for anyone who purchases a ticket.

For anyone who buys a ticket, Marshadow is guaranteed to appear. It won’t be in a wild encounter or through a raid, though. It’ll be a better process for those who actively want to focus on the Pokémon Go Fest 2024 Global event rather than securing Marshadow immediately. If you do not have a ticket for the event, expect to see Marshadow reappearing in another event sometime later in the year.

Where to get Marshadow for Pokémon Go Fest 2024 Global

You can get Marshadow by buying a Pokémon Go Fest 2024 Global ticket. Image via Niantic

When Pokémon Go Fest 2024 Global begins on July 13, Marshadow is available for anyone who purchased a ticket to the event. Marshadow won’t appear in the wild or as an exclusive raid. Instead, you can get it through a Special Research event. You can work on it during the event or hold off on those tasks and complete them later.

All Special Research tickets do not expire in Pokémon Go, meaning if you have it on your account, feel free to work on it anytime. Follow the steps in the Special Research, and before it ends, Marshadow will appear for you to catch and add to your collection.

If you do not purchase the Pokémon Go Fest 2024 Global ticket, expect to see a Marshadow encounter in the future. We don’t know an exact date for when Marshadow could become available to everyone, but when it does, it’ll be for free in another Special Research ticket. If you already caught a Marshadow, the free upcoming Special Research should provide additional Marshadow Candy to power it up.

Marshadow does not have an evolved form as a Fighting and Ghost-type. Although it does not evolve into anything, Pokémon Go players have noted it’s one of the stronger choices you can use in the Battle League. It’s already made a splash from those who participated in the in-person Pokémon Go Fest 2024 events, especially in the Master League.

