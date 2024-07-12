All Pokémon attracted to Incense during Go Fest 2024: Global

Pokémon Go Fest 2024: Global is upon us, with the event kicking off from July 13 to 14 from 10am to 6pm local time. For those who have the paid ticket, there are a few bonuses you should look out for when using Incense.

Incense are items in Pokémon Go that last for a number of minutes (in this case, 60 for Go Fest 2024: Global) and spawn rare Pokémon that won’t appear in the wild any other way. A total of 10+ are appearing this year, but what are they?

All Incense Pokémon Spawns at Go Fest 2024: Global

Between the four habitats at Pokémon GO Fest 2024: Global, one Pokémon is unique to each one when using Incense.

Unowns and the Costumed Espeon/Umbreon duo spawn throughout the event in all habitats so long as you have an Incense active, own the paid ticket, and play between 10am to 6pm.

The full list of incensed Pokémon include:

Dawn Meadow habitat

Unown A

Unown D

Unown G

Unown I

Unown N

Unown T

Unown Y

Maractus

Espeon with a Sun Scarf

Umbreon with a Moon Scarf

Shining Day habitat

Unown A

Unown D

Unown G

Unown I

Unown N

Unown T

Unown Y

Corsola

Espeon with a Sun Scarf

Umbreon with a Moon Scarf

Creeping Dusk habitat

Unown A

Unown D

Unown G

Unown I

Unown N

Unown T

Unown Y

Rockruff

Espeon with a Sun Scarf

Umbreon with a Moon Scarf

Darkest Night habitat

Unown A

Unown D

Unown G

Unown I

Unown N

Unown T

Unown Y

Vullaby

Espeon with a Sun Scarf

Umbreon with a Moon Scarf

