Pokémon Go Fest 2024 Global A Shadowy Caper Special Research – All tasks and rewards

The Pokémon Go Fest 2024 Global event has arrived, bringing with it a Special Research ticket for participants to work their way through. This Special Research ticket, A Shadowy Caper, is a key part of the event, and anyone who purchased an official ticket will get it.

Recommended Videos

Like previous events, A Shadowy Caper holds many rewards for Pokémon Go players. You want to work through this ticket as quickly as possible, especially if you’re attempting to hunt down the special event’s avatar T-shirt or the highlight of the event, the Mythical Pokémon Marshadow. The Pokémon is making its debut during the event, and only those who purchased a ticket have a chance to catch this elusive Pokémon.

How to complete A Shadowy Caper Special Research in Pokémon Go

Complete this Special Research ticket to get the opportunity to catch Marshadow. Image via The Pokémon Company, remix by Dot Esports

There are six unique tasks for you to complete in A Shadowy Caper Special Research ticket. You should receive this ticket at the beginning of the Pokémon Go Fest 2024 Global event, which kicks off on July 13 at 10am in your local time zone.

Thankfully for trainers, because it’s a Special Research, there’s no time limit to complete these tasks, and you can feel free to work on them well after the event has concluded at the end of the weekend. It gives you ample time to catch Marshadow and add it to your collection.

Task 1

Special Research Tasks Rewards Spin three Poké Stops or Gyms Two incense Use an Incense 24 Poké Balls Catch 10 Pokémon Three Nanab Berries

All task 1 completion rewards: 2,024 XP, 2,024 Stardust, and two lure modules

Task 2

Special Research Tasks Rewards Catch 10 different species of Pokémon Ducklett encounter Complete three Field Research Tasks Two egg incubators Use five berries to help catch Pokémon Dunsparce encounter

All task 2 completion rewards: 2,024 XP, 2,024 Stardust, and two Poffins

Task 3

Special Research Tasks Rewards Earn two candies walking with your buddy Crabrawler encounter Hatch two eggs 24 Great Balls Spin 10 PokéStops or Gyms Emolga Encounter

All task 3 completion rewards: 2,024 XP, 2024 Stardust, and a Maractus encounter

Task 4

Special Research Tasks Rewards Catch 10 Pokémon Two Star Pieces Earn 8,020 Stardust Two Silver Pinap Berries Evolve five Pokémon A Corsola encounter

All task 4 completion rewards: 2,024 XP, 2,024 Stardust, and a Vullaby encounter

Task 5

Special Research Tasks Rewards Earn 8,028 XP Three Rare Candies Power up Fighting-type Pokémon 10 times Two Lucky Eggs Power up Ghost-type Pokémon 10 times Rockruff encounter

All task 5 completion rewards: 2,024 Stardust, Marshadow avatar t-shirt, and Marshadow encounter or 25 Marshadow Candy if already caught

Task 6

Special Research Tasks Rewards Claim Reward 2,024 XP Claim Reward 2,024 Stardust Claim Reward 2,024 XP

All task 6 completion rewards: An Alolan avatar pose or 25 Marshadow Candy if already unlocked, 25 Marshadow stickers, and 10 Marshadow Candy XL

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy