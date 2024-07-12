Image Credit: Bethesda
Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Pokemon Go Fest 2024 Banner
Image via Niantic
Category:
Pokémon

Pokémon Go Fest 2024 Global A Shadowy Caper Special Research – All tasks and rewards

Pokémon Go Fest 2024 is here, and so are all the rewards you can get.
Image of Zack Palm
Zack Palm
|
Published: Jul 12, 2024 04:10 pm

The Pokémon Go Fest 2024 Global event has arrived, bringing with it a Special Research ticket for participants to work their way through. This Special Research ticket, A Shadowy Caper, is a key part of the event, and anyone who purchased an official ticket will get it.

Recommended Videos

Like previous events, A Shadowy Caper holds many rewards for Pokémon Go players. You want to work through this ticket as quickly as possible, especially if you’re attempting to hunt down the special event’s avatar T-shirt or the highlight of the event, the Mythical Pokémon Marshadow. The Pokémon is making its debut during the event, and only those who purchased a ticket have a chance to catch this elusive Pokémon.

How to complete A Shadowy Caper Special Research in Pokémon Go

Marshadow in Pokemon Go
Complete this Special Research ticket to get the opportunity to catch Marshadow. Image via The Pokémon Company, remix by Dot Esports

There are six unique tasks for you to complete in A Shadowy Caper Special Research ticket. You should receive this ticket at the beginning of the Pokémon Go Fest 2024 Global event, which kicks off on July 13 at 10am in your local time zone.

Thankfully for trainers, because it’s a Special Research, there’s no time limit to complete these tasks, and you can feel free to work on them well after the event has concluded at the end of the weekend. It gives you ample time to catch Marshadow and add it to your collection.

Task 1

Special Research TasksRewards
Spin three Poké Stops or GymsTwo incense
Use an Incense24 Poké Balls
Catch 10 PokémonThree Nanab Berries

All task 1 completion rewards: 2,024 XP, 2,024 Stardust, and two lure modules

Task 2

Special Research TasksRewards
Catch 10 different species of PokémonDucklett encounter
Complete three Field Research TasksTwo egg incubators
Use five berries to help catch PokémonDunsparce encounter

All task 2 completion rewards: 2,024 XP, 2,024 Stardust, and two Poffins

Task 3

Special Research TasksRewards
Earn two candies walking with your buddyCrabrawler encounter
Hatch two eggs24 Great Balls
Spin 10 PokéStops or GymsEmolga Encounter

All task 3 completion rewards: 2,024 XP, 2024 Stardust, and a Maractus encounter

Task 4

Special Research TasksRewards
Catch 10 PokémonTwo Star Pieces
Earn 8,020 StardustTwo Silver Pinap Berries
Evolve five PokémonA Corsola encounter

All task 4 completion rewards: 2,024 XP, 2,024 Stardust, and a Vullaby encounter

Task 5

Special Research TasksRewards
Earn 8,028 XPThree Rare Candies
Power up Fighting-type Pokémon 10 timesTwo Lucky Eggs
Power up Ghost-type Pokémon 10 timesRockruff encounter

All task 5 completion rewards: 2,024 Stardust, Marshadow avatar t-shirt, and Marshadow encounter or 25 Marshadow Candy if already caught

Task 6

Special Research TasksRewards
Claim Reward2,024 XP
Claim Reward2,024 Stardust
Claim Reward2,024 XP

All task 6 completion rewards: An Alolan avatar pose or 25 Marshadow Candy if already unlocked, 25 Marshadow stickers, and 10 Marshadow Candy XL

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Related Content
Author
Image of Zack Palm
Zack Palm
Zack Palm has been writing about video games for the past five years. He spends his free time trying to learn about a new board, reading high-fantasy series, or working on his latest DnD character.