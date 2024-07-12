How to get the Pokémon Go Fest 2024 Global avatar t-shirt

You can find multiple unique rewards throughout the Pokémon Go Fest 2024 Global event for those who participate and purchase a ticket. One of those rewards is the exclusive avatar t-shirt you can get and place on your character to show off to other players.

Recommended Videos

The avatar t-shirt might not be the most significant reward for players in Pokémon Go, but it features the Shiny version of Marshadow, the featured Mythical Pokémon. It’s making a debut during the Pokémon Go Fest 2024 Global event, and for those who want to show off how excited they are for a chance to add this Pokémon to their collection, the t-shirt is a great way to do it.

Where do you get the Marshadow avatar t-shirt in Pokémon Go?

Earn the Marshadow avatar t-shirt for your character in Pokémon Go. Image via the Pokémon Company, remix by Dot Esports.

You can only get the Marshadow avatar t-shirt by purchasing the Pokémon Go Fest 2024 Global ticket. You must ensure you bought this ticket before the event starts or, at the latest, during the first day. If you have the ticket, players receive the day one Pokémon Go Fest 2024 Special Research, and the t-shirt is one of the rewards you get for completing these tasks.

Thankfully, like all Special Research tickets in Pokémon Go, it won’t expire if you don’t complete it over the weekend. Special Research tickets do not expire, so you can take your time working through the ticket at your preferred pace. You can even buy the Pokémon Go Fest 2024 ticket, log in to receive the Special Research, and not participate in the event to ensure you get it and run through the tasks at another time. It’s not recommended you do this as you miss out on everything for the event, but it’s a choice you can make.

Unfortunately, although the Shiny version of Marshadow appears on the shirt, you cannot get the Shiny version of Marshadow during the formal event. We expect to see the Marshadow’s Shiny version appearing sometime in the future, alongside a new Masterwork event ticket that you can purchase, similar to how the Celebi and Jirachi tickets worked.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy