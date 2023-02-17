Few Pokémons can be considered as adorable as Jirachi in Pokémon Go. According to lore, this Pokémon spends most of its time sleeping, yet it can detect any incoming danger and can fight without rising from its sleep.

There is also a legend that says whenever Jirachi wakes up from its sleep, it can make any wish come true if it is written on the tanzaku notes attached to its head.

As a mythical Pokémon, Jirachi can only be acquired through a special research task, like when it was released during the Thousand-Year Slumber event in 2019. With the upcoming Pokémon GO Tour: Hoenn – Global, it is not surprising for Jirachi to be back in the spotlight again since it was first discovered in the Hoenn region.

Can Jirachi be Shiny in Pokémon Go?

Jirachi was introduced in Pokémon Go on Aug. 20, 2019, but it did not have a Shiny variant at that time. The wait is finally over for trainers though, thanks to Pokémon Go Tour: Hoenn’s new Masterwork Research. Shiny Jirachi will be introduced in the game for the first time during this event.

#MythicalWishes can come true! Trainers across the world can encounter Shiny Jirachi in a ticketed Masterwork Research story via #PokemonGOTour: Hoenn – Global. ✨



🎟 Tickets will be available starting Feb 20 in the in-game shop! pic.twitter.com/kOwxyi8Lql — Pokémon GO (@PokemonGoApp) January 13, 2023

What does Shiny Jirachi look like?

A Jirachi has a star-shaped head adorned with small strips of paper called tanzaku on each pointed end. It is called the ‘Wish Pokemon’ and is based on the Tanabata Festival in Japan.

The normal Jirachi has three teal-colored tanzakus on its head and its skin tone is slightly bluish. Meanwhile, the Shiny Jirachi has three red-colored tanzakus on its head and its body skin tone has a reddish hue. The golden-colored star crown and comet tails remain similar in both versions.

How to easily get Shiny Jirachi in Pokémon Go?

First, players need to purchase a ticket for Masterwork Research: Wish Granted. Then, by completing all the research tasks and awards, a guaranteed Shiny Jirachi encounter can be availed.The Masterwork Research tasks are difficult and will take players a while to complete.

Players who will be attending the in-person Go Tour: Hoenn Las Vegas event on Feb. 18 and Feb. 19, will gain access to this research from those dates. Meanwhile, Pokémon Go players worldwide have to wait for a day to purchase a $4.99 ticket to access the Masterwork Research. The tickets will be available in the in-game shop from Feb. 20 until March 20.