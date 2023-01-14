Players can get a guaranteed Shiny Jirachi with new Pokemon Go Research

Pokémon Go is about to celebrate its third year of Go Tour events, this time turning the focus to Hoenn. And, as a special bonus, players will be able to guarantee an encounter with Shiny Jirachi thanks to Pokémon Go Tour: Hoenn’s new Masterwork Research.

This time, Masterwork Research: Wish Granted will give players access to Jirachi, the Wish Pokémon for the first time since a set of Special Research in 2020. Not only that, but it will be a guaranteed Shiny encounter for anyone who can complete all of the research tasks and rewards.

Masterwork Research is difficult, long research that is offered for a limited time during big events—namely the Go Tour yearly events. These research tasks will take players a while to complete and can be finished once the event concludes, but the rewards you get for completing them is well worth it.

Related: Best Pokémon to counter the Mighty Cinderace Tera Raid event in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

“Wishes can come true—just ask Jirachi, the Wish Pokémon! Trainers around the world will be able to purchase Masterwork Research to encounter Shiny Jirachi!” Niantic said. “Masterwork Research provides Trainers with an opportunity to take on difficult challenges and daunting tasks, which are rewarded with a spectacular discovery!”

Starting with the in-person Go Tour: Hoenn Las Vegas event on Feb. 18 and Feb. 19, players will gain access to this research, and players around the globe can purchase a $4.99 ticket to access it starting on Feb. 20. It will remain available until March 20 in the Pokémon Go in-game shop.