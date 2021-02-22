All Mythical Pokémon in Pokémon Go

All trainers’ ultimate goal is to complete their Pokédex so they can finally say they’ve caught them all. While you’ll come across a decent variety of Pokémon as you roam around the wild in Pokémon Go, it’ll be the rarer finds that may keep you up at night.
Unlike most rosters, Mythical and Legendary Pokémon don’t roam the streets, and they usually appear during special events, Research Tasks, or EX Raid Battles. The EX stands for Exclusive, and these are invite-only Raids that take place in EX Raid Gyms.
If you thought capturing Legendary Pokémon was challenging, then going after a Mythical one may make it look like catching a Pikachu in the wild. Mythical Pokémon surely deserve their titles since they were thought to be myths due to their incredibly scarce availability.
Here are all the Mythical Pokémon in Pokémon Go sorted by their regions.
Hoenn
- Jirachi
- Main type: Steel
- Second type: Psychic
- Obtain method: Through Special Research Tasks, GO Fest 2019, and A Thousand-Year Slumber.
- Deoxys
- Main type: Psychic
- Obtain method: Raid Battles and EX Raid Battles.
- Deoxys can be found in four different forms. Normal, Attack, Defense, and Speed forms all excel at different areas, meaning fighting each of them will be a different experience.
Johto
- Celebi
- Main type: Psychic
- Second type: Grass
- Obtain method: GO Fest 2018, A Ripple in Time, and Distracted by Something Shiny Special Research Tasks.
Kanto
- Mew
- Main type: Psychic
- Obtain method: Completing the A Mythical Discovery Special Research.
Sinnoh
- Phione
- Main type: Water
- Obtain method: Unknown
- Manaphy
- Main type: Water
- Obtain method: Unknown
- Darkrai
- Main type: Dark
- Obtain method: Raid Battle
- Shaymin
- Main type: Grass
- Obtain method: Unknown
- Shaymin also has a second form that can fly. Due to its ability the additional form also has the Flying as its secondary type.
- Arceus
- Main type: Normal
- Obtain method: Unknown
Unknown
- Meltan
- Main type: Steel
- Obtain method: The Let’s GO, Meltan Special Research Tasks, and Mystery Boxes.
- Melmeltan
- Main type: Steel
- Obtain method: Evolved from Meltan.
Unova
- Victini
- Main type: Psychic
- Second type: Fire
- Obtain method: GO Fest 2020: Rocket Straight to Victory, and Investigate Mysterious Energy Special Research tasks.
- Keldeo
- Main type: Water
- Second type: Fighting
- Obtain method:
- Keldeo has a second form, Resolute, that also shares the same types.
- Meloetta
- Main type: Normal
- Second type: Psychic
- Obtain method:
- Meloetta has a second form, Piroutte, and its second type is Fighting instead of Psychic.
- Genesect
- Main type: Bug
- Second type: Steel
- Obtain method: Raid Battles and A Drive to Investigate, Throwback Challenge Champion 2020 Research Tasks.
In addition to being extremely rate, Mythical Pokémon tend to be quite powerful. Upgrading or trading will cost many Stardusts and Mythical Pokémon are also banned from most GO Battle League events.
If a Mythical Pokemon is only available through raiding, it’s advised to prepare a squad that can effectively counter that Pokémon based on types.
Considering Niantic is always looking to introduce newer generations of Pokémon, this list can get longer over time. When a new Mythical Pokémon happens to bless all trainers with its presence, there’s bound to be some noise within the community. Following Pokémon Go’s social media channels can help you stay up-to-date regarding new content and help you prepare your schedule so you can make it just in time for that special Raid.