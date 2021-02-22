All Mythical Pokémon in Pokémon Go

All trainers’ ultimate goal is to complete their Pokédex so they can finally say they’ve caught them all. While you’ll come across a decent variety of Pokémon as you roam around the wild in Pokémon Go, it’ll be the rarer finds that may keep you up at night.

Unlike most rosters, Mythical and Legendary Pokémon don’t roam the streets, and they usually appear during special events, Research Tasks, or EX Raid Battles. The EX stands for Exclusive, and these are invite-only Raids that take place in EX Raid Gyms.

If you thought capturing Legendary Pokémon was challenging, then going after a Mythical one may make it look like catching a Pikachu in the wild. Mythical Pokémon surely deserve their titles since they were thought to be myths due to their incredibly scarce availability.

Here are all the Mythical Pokémon in Pokémon Go sorted by their regions.

Hoenn

Jirachi
Deoxys

Jirachi Main type : Steel Second type : Psychic Obtain method : Through Special Research Tasks, GO Fest 2019, and A Thousand-Year Slumber.

Deoxys Main type : Psychic Obtain method : Raid Battles and EX Raid Battles. Deoxys can be found in four different forms. Normal, Attack, Defense, and Speed forms all excel at different areas, meaning fighting each of them will be a different experience.



Johto

Celebi

Celebi Main type : Psychic Second type : Grass Obtain method : GO Fest 2018, A Ripple in Time, and Distracted by Something Shiny Special Research Tasks.



Kanto

Mew

Mew Main type: Psychic Obtain method: Completing the A Mythical Discovery Special Research.



Sinnoh

Phione
Manaphy
Darkrai
Shaymin
Arceus

Phione Main type : Water Obtain method : Unknown

Manaphy Main type : Water Obtain method : Unknown

Darkrai Main type : Dark Obtain method : Raid Battle

Shaymin Main type : Grass Obtain method : Unknown Shaymin also has a second form that can fly. Due to its ability the additional form also has the Flying as its secondary type.

Arceus Main type : Normal Obtain method : Unknown



Unknown

Meltan
Melmetal

Meltan Main type : Steel Obtain method : The Let’s GO, Meltan Special Research Tasks, and Mystery Boxes.

Melmeltan Main type : Steel Obtain method : Evolved from Meltan.



Unova

Victini
Keldeo
Meloetta
Genesect

Victini Main type : Psychic Second type : Fire Obtain method : GO Fest 2020: Rocket Straight to Victory, and Investigate Mysterious Energy Special Research tasks.

Keldeo Main type : Water Second type : Fighting Obtain method : Keldeo has a second form, Resolute, that also shares the same types.

Meloetta Main type : Normal Second type : Psychic Obtain method : Meloetta has a second form, Piroutte, and its second type is Fighting instead of Psychic.

Genesect Main type : Bug Second type : Steel Obtain method : Raid Battles and A Drive to Investigate, Throwback Challenge Champion 2020 Research Tasks.



In addition to being extremely rate, Mythical Pokémon tend to be quite powerful. Upgrading or trading will cost many Stardusts and Mythical Pokémon are also banned from most GO Battle League events.

If a Mythical Pokemon is only available through raiding, it’s advised to prepare a squad that can effectively counter that Pokémon based on types.

Considering Niantic is always looking to introduce newer generations of Pokémon, this list can get longer over time. When a new Mythical Pokémon happens to bless all trainers with its presence, there’s bound to be some noise within the community. Following Pokémon Go’s social media channels can help you stay up-to-date regarding new content and help you prepare your schedule so you can make it just in time for that special Raid.