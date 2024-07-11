Full Pokémon Go Fest 2024: Global Shiny list

Shiny Pokémon have increased spawns during Pokémon Go Fest 2024: Global, but not every pocket monster that spawns can be Shiny, so knowing which ones can and can’t is essential to catching them all.

Recommended Videos

Three new Pokémon are also making their Shiny debut during the Global event, while ‘mon that appeared during in-person Go Fest events the past couple of months will also make an appearance to the general public for the first time. So, if you want to know which are available so you can keep track of the ones you are missing, look no further.

Every Pokémon Go Fest 2024: Global Shiny Pokémon checklist

May luck be on your side. Image via Niantic

Unown A, D, G, H, I, N, T, and Y are spawning randomly or via incense and can all be Shiny in Pokémon Go. In contrast, other Pokémon are split into different habitats and can only spawn during the hour they’re active. These include:

New Shiny Pokémon

Jangmo-o

Hanamo-o

Kommo-o

Buzzwolve (Public Debut)

Pheromosa (Public Debut)

Xurkitree (Public Debut)

Necrozma (Public Debut)

Dawn Meadow Habitat Shiny Pokémon

Sun Crown Pikachu

Pidgey

Hoothoot

Hoppip

Girafarig

Wingull

Snivy

Cottonee

Ducklett

Ferroseed

Axew

Galarian Stunfisk

Heatmor

Inkay

Shiny Day Habitat Shiny Pokémon

Charmander

Dratini

Sunkern

Dunsparce

Hisuian Sneasel

Roslia

Solrock

Helioptile

Tyrunt

Dedenne

Yungoos

Fomantis

Jangmo-o

Corsola (Incense Spawn)

Creeping Dusk Habitat Shiny Pokémon

Moon Crown Pikachu

Eevee

Spinarak

Volbeat

Illumise

Gible

Venipede

Emolga

Litwick

Golett

Durant

Espurr

Phantump

Grubbin

Rockruff (Incense Spawn)

Darkest Night Habitat Shiny Pokémon

Alolan Rattata

Gligar

Sneasel

Teddiursa

Mudkip

Carvanha

Lunatone

Dino

Binacle

Amaura

Crabrawler

Morelull

Vullaby (Incense Spawn)

Raids

Day Scarf Espeon

Night Scarf Umbreon

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy