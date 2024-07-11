Full Pokémon Go Fest 2024: Global Shiny list

Shiny Pokémon have increased spawns during Pokémon Go Fest 2024: Global, but not every pocket monster that spawns can be Shiny, so knowing which ones can and can’t is essential to catching them all.
Three new Pokémon are also making their Shiny debut during the Global event, while ‘mon that appeared during in-person Go Fest events the past couple of months will also make an appearance to the general public for the first time. So, if you want to know which are available so you can keep track of the ones you are missing, look no further.
Every Pokémon Go Fest 2024: Global Shiny Pokémon checklist
Unown A, D, G, H, I, N, T, and Y are spawning randomly or via incense and can all be Shiny in Pokémon Go. In contrast, other Pokémon are split into different habitats and can only spawn during the hour they’re active. These include:
New Shiny Pokémon
- Jangmo-o
- Hanamo-o
- Kommo-o
- Buzzwolve (Public Debut)
- Pheromosa (Public Debut)
- Xurkitree (Public Debut)
- Necrozma (Public Debut)
Dawn Meadow Habitat Shiny Pokémon
- Sun Crown Pikachu
- Pidgey
- Hoothoot
- Hoppip
- Girafarig
- Wingull
- Snivy
- Cottonee
- Ducklett
- Ferroseed
- Axew
- Galarian Stunfisk
- Heatmor
- Inkay
Shiny Day Habitat Shiny Pokémon
- Charmander
- Dratini
- Sunkern
- Dunsparce
- Hisuian Sneasel
- Roslia
- Solrock
- Helioptile
- Tyrunt
- Dedenne
- Yungoos
- Fomantis
- Jangmo-o
- Corsola (Incense Spawn)
Creeping Dusk Habitat Shiny Pokémon
- Moon Crown Pikachu
- Eevee
- Spinarak
- Volbeat
- Illumise
- Gible
- Venipede
- Emolga
- Litwick
- Golett
- Durant
- Espurr
- Phantump
- Grubbin
- Rockruff (Incense Spawn)
Darkest Night Habitat Shiny Pokémon
- Alolan Rattata
- Gligar
- Sneasel
- Teddiursa
- Mudkip
- Carvanha
- Lunatone
- Dino
- Binacle
- Amaura
- Crabrawler
- Morelull
- Vullaby (Incense Spawn)
Raids
- Day Scarf Espeon
- Night Scarf Umbreon