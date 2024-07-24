Pokémon Go Chrome Catch Collection Challenge: All Pokémon and rewards

The Strength of Steel event is available in Pokémon Go, alongside three Collection Challenges that you have the chance to complete. One of them is called Chrome Catch and features a handful of Steel-type Pokémon you can encounter during the event.

These Pokémon appear briefly, giving you an increased chance to encounter them in your local area. You must act fast to complete the Chrome Catch Collection Challenge to earn all the rewards. The challenge won’t stick around for long, and some of the Pokémon in this collection are tougher to encounter in the wild than others in Pokémon Go.

All Chrome Catch Collection Challenge Pokémon and rewards in Pokémon Go

There are only three Pokémon you need to catch in this Collection Challenge in Pokémon Go. Unlike the other two Strength of Steel Collection Challenges, these are ones you only need to catch. None of them require evolutions, so you can focus on tracking them down in your local area, using lures or Incense on your character to draw them to your location. You have until July 25 to 30 to complete this challenge, or you’ll miss out on all the rewards.

These are all the Pokémon you need to catch to finish the Chrome Catch Collection Challenge during the Strength of Steel event.

Pokémon Collection Methods Beldum Catch in the wild Nosepass Catch in the wild Skarmory Catch in the wild or one-star raids Togedemaru Catch in the wild or one-star raids

Beldum and Nosepass have a good chance to appear in the wild in your local area while playing Pokémon Go. You’ll primarily be able to track them down during the Strength of Steel event. Skarmory and Togedemaru will be harder to locate, and you might have better luck encountering them in one-star raids. You won’t be able to see if they’ll hatch from these eggs, but you can visit other Gyms in your area to see if they’ll appear. There’s also a good chance to encounter Togedemaru’s Shiny version, which debuted during this event.

After you collect all these Pokémon before the event ends, expect to earn 500 Stardust, a Scizor encounter, and 100 Scizor Mega Energy for your troubles.

