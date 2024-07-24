Pokémon Go This Ore That Collection Challenge: All Pokémon and rewards

The Strength of Steel event is now live in Pokémon Go, and with it, several Collection Challenges for you to complete like This Ore That. Here, you’ll need to catch and evolve certain Pokémon before the event ends to earn every reward.

The Pokémon you have to focus on for this challenge spawn in the wild. Thankfully, each of the Collection Challenges only require you to find a handful of Pokémon. However, these ones can be complicated to track down, and many of them require certain items to evolve them in Pokémon Go. One of these Pokémon is also one of our favorites to use in the Great and Ultra Battle Leagues.

All This Ore That Collection Challenge Pokémon and rewards in Pokémon Go

Galarian Stunfisk will appear throughout the event, and you need to catch it for the This Ore That Collection Challenge. Image via the Pokémon Company, remix by Dot Esports

There are only four Pokémon you need to collect to complete the This Ore That Collection Challenge. You have from July 25 to 30 to gather them all up or evolve into that Pokémon. Thankfully, one of these Pokémon is easier to find out in the wild, but another does require a unique evolution item. This item might prove challenging to some Pokémon Go players who don’t have one in their inventory, but there are a few ways you can hunt it down.

These are all the Pokémon you need to catch or capture to complete the This Ore That Collection Challenge in the Strength of Steel event.

Pokémon Collection Method Galarian Stunfisk Capture in the wild Magnemite Capture in the wild Magneton Evolve from Magnemite Magnezone Evolve from Magneton using a Magnetic Lure Module

The two Pokémon you need to catch in the wild will be Galarian Stunfisk and Magenmite. These Pokémon should appear regularly throughout the Strength of Steel event, making them simple to track down. However, you need enough candy to evolve Magnemite into Magneton and then Magnezone. Magneton should be much easier, while Magnezone requires the Magnetic Lure Module on a PokéStop.

If you don’t have one, don’t worry. The latest Timed Research for the Strength of Steel event does provide a complimentary one to ensure you can complete this Collection Challenge.

