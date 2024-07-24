Image Credit: Bethesda
Aron in Pokemon Go
Image via the Pokemon Company, remix by Dot Esports
Pokémon

Pokémon Go Heavy Metal Collection Challenge: All Pokémon and rewards

One of the three Collection Challenges during the Strength of Steel event.
Image of Zack Palm
Zack Palm
|

Published: Jul 24, 2024 03:47 pm

The Strength of Steel Ultra Unlock event is now available for Pokémon Go players and features the Heavy Metal Collection Challenge. Like previous collection challenges, the goal is to gather a select number of Pokémon before the event concludes.

There are only a handful of Pokémon you need to capture for this collection, but half of them require you to reach the Pokémon’s final evolution. The amount of candies you need could be a deciding factor for the Heavy Metal Collection Challenge in Pokémon Go, but there are a few ways you can go about it to make your life much easier.

All Heavy Metal Collection Challenge Pokémon and rewards in Pokémon Go

Aggron in Pokemon Go
Catch enough Aron in the wild or challenge Aggron in raids for more candy. Image via the Pokemon Company, remix by Dot Esports

There are only four Pokémon you need to collect to complete the Heavy Metal Collection Challenge. However, you have from July 25 to 30 to finish it up, or you’ll miss out on the chance to collect the rewards during the Strength of Steel event. There are two Pokémon you need to catch, and then you need to reach the final form of these Pokémon to finish the challenge. It all comes down to earning enough candy to evolve these Pokémon.

These are all the Pokémon you need to catch and which ones you need to evolve to complete the Heavy Metal Collection Challenge.

PokémonCollection Method
AronCatch in the wild
AggronEvolve from Lairon
BronzorCatch in the wild
BronzongEvolve from Bronzor

Aron and Bronzor are expected to spawn in the wild regularly during the Strength of Steel event in Pokémon Go. However, if you need a large boost in candy for these Pokémon, there’s the opportunity to challenge Aggron in three-star or Mega Raids as Mega Aggron. If you don’t have the chance to play with others during the event, focusing on the three-star raids might be better, as anyone above trainer level 30 has a good chance to complete these by themselves. Unfortunately, Bronzor and Bronzong don’t have the same opportunity.

The Heavy Metal challenge will be complete after you have these Pokémon in your collection. You’ll earn 5,000 Stardust, an Aggron encounter, and 100 Mega Aggron Energy for finishing it. It’s a good time to prepare for the Mega Lucario raids at the tail-end of this event.

Author
Zack Palm has been writing about video games for the past five years. He spends his free time trying to learn about a new board, reading high-fantasy series, or working on his latest DnD character.