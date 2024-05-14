Abra Pokemon TCG art.
Image via The Pokemon Company
Pokémon Go Abra Spotlight Hour: All event bonuses, explained

No worries about teleportation.
If you want a strong Alakazam, now is your best chance. The Abra Spotlight Hour gives players plenty of opportunity to catch the Psychic-type and enjoy a gameplay bonus to go along with it—but only for a limited time. 

Running from 6pm to 7pm local time on May 14, Pokémon Go players will see Abra in the wild more frequently for the duration of the Spotlight Hour. This is a great opportunity to grind Abra Candy and train up a powerful Alakazam or Shiny-hunt for one. In addition, you get a bonus to play around with, so here’s what you can expect to encounter during the event. 

Pokémon Go Abra Spotlight hour event guide and bonuses

Abra Pokemon TCG art.
Image via The Pokemon Company

As part Pokémon Go’s May event lineup, the Abra Spotlight Hour runs from from 6pm to 7pm local time on May 14 only. For this event, you also earn double XP for evolving any Pokémon.

Because that XP bonus applies to any evolution, this is a great chance to pop a Lucky Egg and evolve any Pokémon you were saving up to easily grind levels. If you don’t need to grind XP, Abra and its evolutions can be Shiny, so Shiny-hunting is a good reason to get out and go catching for an hour. Alakazam is also fairly strong in the Go Battle League if you have the right build, and getting 125 Abra Candy is easy during this event. 

Next week you will see a rarer Psychic-type, Elgyem, appearing in a Spotlight Hour with a different event bonus.

