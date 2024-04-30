Clefairy Spotlight Hour: Can it be shiny in Pokémon Go?

The final Pokémon Go Spotlight Hour for April 2024 begins April 30, from 6pm to 7pm local time, and if you want to catch yourself a shiny Clefairy, you might need to hope the stars align.

For those unfamiliar with Pokémon Go Spotlight Hours, for just an hour, Niantic spawns an abundance of a singular Pokémon with this week’s being Clefairy, along with an additional bonus to net you some extra EXP or other in-game items.

But most people only care if the spotlight Pokémon is shiny. So, is it?

Can Clefairy be shiny in Pokémon Go?

Reach the Moon. Image via Niantic

Clefairy can be shiny in Pokémon Go, along with its Clefable and pre-evolution Cleffa. The chances of finding one are low, even during a Spotlight Hour. While this does count as a special event, the odds of finding a shiny Clefairy ranges from about one in 512, as is the basic shiny odds in Pokémon Go.

On top of the stacked number of Clefairy spawns, trainers can also expect to get double candy when catching any Pokémon within the hour, making evolving Clefairy into Clefable a breeze. You only need 50 Clefairy Candy to evolve one, so you should have everything within nine captures.

If you don’t get a shiny Clefairy this time, don’t worry. It’s a common spawn, and the chances of its appearance in a future event are pretty high. Hopefully, it’ll boost shiny odds when it does.

