A group of Clefairy gathering under a full moon in Pokémon.
Image via Game Freak
Category:
Pokémon

Clefairy Spotlight Hour: Can it be shiny in Pokémon Go?

Shimmer in the moonlight
Image of Adam Newell
Adam Newell
|
Published: Apr 30, 2024 01:17 am

The final Pokémon Go Spotlight Hour for April 2024 begins April 30, from 6pm to 7pm local time, and if you want to catch yourself a shiny Clefairy, you might need to hope the stars align.

For those unfamiliar with Pokémon Go Spotlight Hours, for just an hour, Niantic spawns an abundance of a singular Pokémon with this week’s being Clefairy, along with an additional bonus to net you some extra EXP or other in-game items.

But most people only care if the spotlight Pokémon is shiny. So, is it?

Can Clefairy be shiny in Pokémon Go?

clefairy pokemon go niantic image
Reach the Moon. Image via Niantic

Clefairy can be shiny in Pokémon Go, along with its Clefable and pre-evolution Cleffa. The chances of finding one are low, even during a Spotlight Hour. While this does count as a special event, the odds of finding a shiny Clefairy ranges from about one in 512, as is the basic shiny odds in Pokémon Go.

On top of the stacked number of Clefairy spawns, trainers can also expect to get double candy when catching any Pokémon within the hour, making evolving Clefairy into Clefable a breeze. You only need 50 Clefairy Candy to evolve one, so you should have everything within nine captures.

If you don’t get a shiny Clefairy this time, don’t worry. It’s a common spawn, and the chances of its appearance in a future event are pretty high. Hopefully, it’ll boost shiny odds when it does.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article Pokémon Go May 2024 Raid guide: All Raids Bosses and bonuses
Suicune Pokemon TCG art.
Category: Pokémon
Pokémon
Pokémon Go May 2024 Raid guide: All Raids Bosses and bonuses
Cale Michael Cale Michael Apr 30, 2024
Read Article Pokémon Go events May 2024: Full schedule, dates, and times
Pokemon soaking up the sun in the beach biome.
Category: Pokémon
Pokémon
Pokémon Go events May 2024: Full schedule, dates, and times
Cale Michael Cale Michael Apr 30, 2024
Read Article All Pokémon Go Fest 2024: A Glimpse of Daylight Timed Research tasks and rewards
Solgaleo Pokemon TCG art.
Category: Pokémon
Pokémon
All Pokémon Go Fest 2024: A Glimpse of Daylight Timed Research tasks and rewards
Cale Michael Cale Michael Apr 29, 2024
Author
Adam Newell
Assigning Editor. In 2015, Adam graduated from the University of Aberystwyth with a bachelor's in Media and Communications. Working in the industry for over ten years. If it has anything to do with Nintendo and Pokémon chances are you will see me talking about it, covering, and likely not sleeping while playing it.