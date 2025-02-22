Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Calyrex riding Spectrier to become Shadow Rider Calyrex in Pokémon Sword and Shield.
Image via The Pokémon Company
Category:
Pokémon

Pokémon EUIC 2025: Full Pokémon TCG, VGC, Go, and UNITE live standings and top results

Who will win?
Image of Karli Iwamasa
Karli Iwamasa
|

Published: Feb 22, 2025 07:50 am

The Pokémon Europe International Championships (EUIC) are happening in London, England from Feb. 21 to 23, bringing top players from around the world to compete to become the next international champion. 

Recommended Videos

EUIC will feature four games: Pokémon Scarlet and Violet VGC, TCG, Pokémon Go, and UNITE. In addition to competing for the coveted international championship title, players are battling for over $500,000 in cash prizes and Championship Points (CP) to qualify for the World Championships later this year. 

Pokémon EUIC logo pasted onto a plain blue pattern background blurred.
It’s time to crown some new champions. Images via The Pokémon Company, remix by Dot Esports

We’ll be covering all the action throughout the event, including the free Twitch drops and the scores and standings for each game.

Full Pokémon Scarlet and Violet VGC EUIC live scores and standings

PlacePlayerPrize
FirstTBD$15,000 and 500 CP
SecondTBD$10,000 and 480 CP
Third and fourthTBD$7,000 and 420 CP
Fifth to eighthTBD$5,000 and 380 CP

Top 8 VGC bracket

  • Quarterfinals
    • Taran Birdee vs. Joseph Ugarte
    • Wolfe Glick vs. Theotime Massaut
    • Grant Laird vs. Dylan Yeomans
    • Yosuke Takayanagi vs. Gavin Michaels
  • Semifinals
    • TBD vs. TBD
    • TBD vs. TBD
  • Grand Finals
    • TBD vs. TBD

Full Pokémon TCG EUIC live scores and standings

PlacePlayerPrize
FirstTBD$25,000 and 500 CP
SecondTBD$15,000 and 480 CP
Third and fourthTBD$10,000 and 420 CP
Fifth to eighthTBD$7,000 and 380 CP

Top 8 TCG bracket

  • Quarterfinals
    • Xander Pero vs. James Cox
    • Ryuki Okada vs. Vini Fernandez
    • Natalie Millar vs. Rone Nielsen
    • Simone Fiorito vs. Daniel Magda
  • Semifinals
    • TBD vs. TBD
    • TBD vs. TBD
  • Grand Finals
    • TBD vs. TBD

Full Pokémon Go EUIC live scores and standings

PlacePlayerPrize
FirstTBD$5,000 and 500 CP
SecondTBD$3,000 and 480 CP
ThirdTBD$2,000 and 420 CP
FourthTBD$1,500 and 420 CP
FifthTBD
TBD		$1,200 and 380 CP
SeventhTBD
TBD		$1,000 and 380 CP

Go Playoffs Bracket

  • Upper Bracket Quarterfinals
    • TBD vs. TBD
    • TBD vs. TBD
    • TBD vs. TBD
    • TBD vs. TBD
  • Lower Bracket Round Five
    • TBD vs. TBD
    • TBD vs. TBD
  • Upper Bracket Semifinals
    • TBD vs. TBD
    • TBD vs. TBD
  • Lower Bracket Quarterfinals
    • TBD vs. TBD
    • TBD vs. TBD
  • Lower Bracket Semifinal
    • TBD vs. TBD
  • Upper Bracket Final
    • TBD vs. TBD
  • Lower Bracket Final
    • TBD vs. TBD
  • Grand Final
    • TBD vs. TBD

Full Pokémon UNITE EUIC live scores and standings

PlaceTeamPrize
FirstTBD$20,000
SecondTBD$10,000
ThirdTBD 
TBD 		$5,000
FifthTBD 
TBD 
TBD 
TBD 		$2,500

UNITE Aeos Cup Bracket

  • Quarterfinals
    • Orange Juicers vs. BH3-Esport
    • Peru Unite vs. Gen 5
    • Luminosity Gaming vs. DreamMax Esports
    • Komaï Esport vs. TBD
  • Semifinals
    • TBD vs. TBD
    • TBD vs. TBD
  • Grand Final
    • TBD vs. TBD
Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
More Stories To Read
related content
related content