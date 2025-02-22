Pokémon EUIC 2025: Full Pokémon TCG, VGC, Go, and UNITE live standings and top results

The Pokémon Europe International Championships (EUIC) are happening in London, England from Feb. 21 to 23, bringing top players from around the world to compete to become the next international champion.
Recommended Videos
EUIC will feature four games: Pokémon Scarlet and Violet VGC, TCG, Pokémon Go, and UNITE. In addition to competing for the coveted international championship title, players are battling for over $500,000 in cash prizes and Championship Points (CP) to qualify for the World Championships later this year.
We’ll be covering all the action throughout the event, including the free Twitch drops and the scores and standings for each game.
Full Pokémon Scarlet and Violet VGC EUIC live scores and standings
|Place
|Player
|Prize
|First
|TBD
|$15,000 and 500 CP
|Second
|TBD
|$10,000 and 480 CP
|Third and fourth
|TBD
|$7,000 and 420 CP
|Fifth to eighth
|TBD
|$5,000 and 380 CP
Top 8 VGC bracket
- Quarterfinals
- Taran Birdee vs. Joseph Ugarte
- Wolfe Glick vs. Theotime Massaut
- Grant Laird vs. Dylan Yeomans
- Yosuke Takayanagi vs. Gavin Michaels
- Semifinals
- TBD vs. TBD
- TBD vs. TBD
- Grand Finals
- TBD vs. TBD
Full Pokémon TCG EUIC live scores and standings
|Place
|Player
|Prize
|First
|TBD
|$25,000 and 500 CP
|Second
|TBD
|$15,000 and 480 CP
|Third and fourth
|TBD
|$10,000 and 420 CP
|Fifth to eighth
|TBD
|$7,000 and 380 CP
Top 8 TCG bracket
- Quarterfinals
- Xander Pero vs. James Cox
- Ryuki Okada vs. Vini Fernandez
- Natalie Millar vs. Rone Nielsen
- Simone Fiorito vs. Daniel Magda
- Semifinals
- TBD vs. TBD
- TBD vs. TBD
- Grand Finals
- TBD vs. TBD
Full Pokémon Go EUIC live scores and standings
|Place
|Player
|Prize
|First
|TBD
|$5,000 and 500 CP
|Second
|TBD
|$3,000 and 480 CP
|Third
|TBD
|$2,000 and 420 CP
|Fourth
|TBD
|$1,500 and 420 CP
|Fifth
|TBD
TBD
|$1,200 and 380 CP
|Seventh
|TBD
TBD
|$1,000 and 380 CP
Go Playoffs Bracket
- Upper Bracket Quarterfinals
- TBD vs. TBD
- TBD vs. TBD
- TBD vs. TBD
- TBD vs. TBD
- Lower Bracket Round Five
- TBD vs. TBD
- TBD vs. TBD
- Upper Bracket Semifinals
- TBD vs. TBD
- TBD vs. TBD
- Lower Bracket Quarterfinals
- TBD vs. TBD
- TBD vs. TBD
- Lower Bracket Semifinal
- TBD vs. TBD
- Upper Bracket Final
- TBD vs. TBD
- Lower Bracket Final
- TBD vs. TBD
- Grand Final
- TBD vs. TBD
Full Pokémon UNITE EUIC live scores and standings
|Place
|Team
|Prize
|First
|TBD
|$20,000
|Second
|TBD
|$10,000
|Third
|TBD
TBD
|$5,000
|Fifth
|TBD
TBD
TBD
TBD
|$2,500
UNITE Aeos Cup Bracket
- Quarterfinals
- Orange Juicers vs. BH3-Esport
- Peru Unite vs. Gen 5
- Luminosity Gaming vs. DreamMax Esports
- Komaï Esport vs. TBD
- Semifinals
- TBD vs. TBD
- TBD vs. TBD
- Grand Final
- TBD vs. TBD
Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
Published: Feb 22, 2025 07:50 am