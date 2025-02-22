Pokémon EUIC 2025: Full Pokémon TCG, VGC, Go, and UNITE live standings and top results

The Pokémon Europe International Championships (EUIC) are happening in London, England from Feb. 21 to 23, bringing top players from around the world to compete to become the next international champion.

Recommended Videos

EUIC will feature four games: Pokémon Scarlet and Violet VGC, TCG, Pokémon Go, and UNITE. In addition to competing for the coveted international championship title, players are battling for over $500,000 in cash prizes and Championship Points (CP) to qualify for the World Championships later this year.

It’s time to crown some new champions. Images via The Pokémon Company, remix by Dot Esports

We’ll be covering all the action throughout the event, including the free Twitch drops and the scores and standings for each game.

Full Pokémon Scarlet and Violet VGC EUIC live scores and standings

Place Player Prize First TBD $15,000 and 500 CP Second TBD $10,000 and 480 CP Third and fourth TBD $7,000 and 420 CP Fifth to eighth TBD $5,000 and 380 CP

Top 8 VGC bracket

Quarterfinals Taran Birdee vs. Joseph Ugarte Wolfe Glick vs. Theotime Massaut Grant Laird vs. Dylan Yeomans Yosuke Takayanagi vs. Gavin Michaels

Semifinals TBD vs. TBD TBD vs. TBD

Grand Finals TBD vs. TBD



Full Pokémon TCG EUIC live scores and standings

Place Player Prize First TBD $25,000 and 500 CP Second TBD $15,000 and 480 CP Third and fourth TBD $10,000 and 420 CP Fifth to eighth TBD $7,000 and 380 CP

Top 8 TCG bracket

Quarterfinals Xander Pero vs. James Cox Ryuki Okada vs. Vini Fernandez Natalie Millar vs. Rone Nielsen Simone Fiorito vs. Daniel Magda

Semifinals TBD vs. TBD TBD vs. TBD

Grand Finals TBD vs. TBD



Full Pokémon Go EUIC live scores and standings

Place Player Prize First TBD $5,000 and 500 CP Second TBD $3,000 and 480 CP Third TBD $2,000 and 420 CP Fourth TBD $1,500 and 420 CP Fifth TBD

TBD $1,200 and 380 CP Seventh TBD

TBD $1,000 and 380 CP

Go Playoffs Bracket

Upper Bracket Quarterfinals TBD vs. TBD TBD vs. TBD TBD vs. TBD TBD vs. TBD

Lower Bracket Round Five TBD vs. TBD TBD vs. TBD

Upper Bracket Semifinals TBD vs. TBD TBD vs. TBD

Lower Bracket Quarterfinals TBD vs. TBD TBD vs. TBD

Lower Bracket Semifinal TBD vs. TBD

Upper Bracket Final TBD vs. TBD

Lower Bracket Final TBD vs. TBD

Grand Final TBD vs. TBD



Full Pokémon UNITE EUIC live scores and standings

Place Team Prize First TBD $20,000 Second TBD $10,000 Third TBD

TBD $5,000 Fifth TBD

TBD

TBD

TBD $2,500

UNITE Aeos Cup Bracket

Quarterfinals Orange Juicers vs. BH3-Esport Peru Unite vs. Gen 5 Luminosity Gaming vs. DreamMax Esports Komaï Esport vs. TBD

Semifinals TBD vs. TBD TBD vs. TBD

Grand Final TBD vs. TBD



Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy