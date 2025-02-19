How to watch Pokémon EUIC 2025: TCG, VGC, UNITE, and Go

The Pokémon European International Championships are just around the corner, promising a vibrant weekend showcasing the best players across various games in the franchise. Whether you’re going in-person or watching from home, it’s looking like an electrifying event.

If you’re hoping to catch the best matches for your favorite game, the vast majority of the matches will be available to watch live in several locations online. Here’s how to watch Pokémon EUIC 2025, including the dates and times for every event.

Where to watch Pokémon European Championships 2025

Pokémon EUIC 2025 is being held in ExCeL London from Feb. 21 to Feb. 23, showcasing the best of the best for the TCG, VGC, UNITE, and Go. It’s one of the biggest events in the competitive calendar, giving fans a chance to see their favorite players in action.

If you’re unable to head to the event in-person, you’ll be able to watch most of the matches from the comfort of your own home throughout the weekend—and pick up some Twitch drops in the process as well.

We’ve listed the times below in CT, but they’re available in GMT on the Pokémon schedule.

Pokémon TCG timings

You’ll be able to catch the TCG matches for EUIC on both YouTube and Twitch, running at the following times:

Friday, Feb. 21: Swiss rounds, 3am to 2:30pm, with Masters finishing at 3:30pm.

Swiss rounds, 3am to 2:30pm, with Masters finishing at 3:30pm. Saturday, Feb. 22: Swiss rounds and top cut, 3am to 11:30am, with Masters top cut ending at 2pm.

Swiss rounds and top cut, 3am to 11:30am, with Masters top cut ending at 2pm. Sunday, Feb. 23: Finals and award ceremony, 6:30am to 10am

The TCG Masters section is currently scheduled to run the latest on the first day of the event.

Pokémon VGC timings

The VGC matches will also be available on the official Pokémon YouTube and Twitch channels, taking place at the following times:

Friday, Feb. 21: Swiss rounds, 3am to 12:15pm, with Masters ending at 12:30pm.

Swiss rounds, 3am to 12:15pm, with Masters ending at 12:30pm. Saturday, Feb. 22: Swiss rounds and top cut, 3am to 11:45 am, with Masters top cut ending at 2pm.

Swiss rounds and top cut, 3am to 11:45 am, with Masters top cut ending at 2pm. Sunday, Feb. 23: Finals and award ceremony, 10am to 1pm.

The VGC finals and awards ceremony will be the last thing to take place at EUIC before the closing ceremony takes place on Sunday.

Pokémon UNITE timings

UNITE follows a slightly different schedule to the other games at EUIC, running at the following times:

Friday, Feb. 21: Group stage, 3am to 2pm.

Group stage, 3am to 2pm. Saturday, Feb. 22: Bracket stage, 3am to 2pm.

Bracket stage, 3am to 2pm. Sunday, Feb. 23: Finals and award ceremony, 3am to 4:30am.

These matches will be available on the UNITE Twitch and YouTube channel.

Pokémon Go timings

Finally, Go matches will also be available via YouTube and Twitch, following the schedule below:

Friday, Feb. 21: Bracket play, 3am to 1pm

Bracket play, 3am to 1pm Saturday, Feb. 22: Bracket play until top three, 3am to 2pm

Bracket play until top three, 3am to 2pm Sunday, Feb. 23: Finals and award ceremony, 4:30am to 6:30am

If you’re watching any of the games via Twitch and hoping to pick up rewards via the platform, make sure your Pokémon Trainer Club account is linked up before the event kicks off to avoid any disappointment.

We’ll be covering the live scores and standings for Pokémon EUIC 2025, as well as key player interviews and updates, so make sure to keep an eye out if you’re hoping to stay in the loop with the championship scene this year.

