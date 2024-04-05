Category:
Pokémon

Pokémon EUIC Twitch Drops: All codes, rewards, and how to claim them

Earn some freebies.
Image of Karli Iwamasa
Karli Iwamasa
|
Published: Apr 5, 2024 12:50 am
Raging Bolt ex TCG art
Image via The Pokémon Company

The 2024 Pokémon Europe International Championships (EUIC) will feature competitions in Scarlet and Violet VGC, TCG, Go, and UNITE, and viewers can tune in to the Twitch streams to earn rewards in those games.

Watch EUIC live as the action unfolds on Twitch from April 5 to 7 to receive in-game content via Twitch Drops for TCG Live and Go, or via Mystery Gift for Scarlet and Violet. Here’s everything you need to know to collect all the freebies during EUIC.

All Pokémon TCG Live EUIC Twitch Drops and how to claim them

By watching the TCG portion of EUIC on the Pokémon TCG Twitch channel, you can earn a Twitch Drop code for Raging Bolt ex in TCG Live.

Follow these steps to earn the code:

Here’s how to redeem the code directly in the TCG Live app:

  • Go to the Shop and select “Redeem.”
  • Enter the code from the Twitch Drop and select “Claim Now.”
  • Check your collection or inbox for the Raging Bolt ex card.

Alternatively, you may redeem the code from the TCG Live website:

  • Click “TCG Live” and select “Redeem Code.”
  • Log into your account.
  • Input the code and select “Submit Code.”
  • Click “Claim Now.”

All Pokémon Go EUIC Twitch Drops and how to claim them

By tuning in to the Pokémon Go Twitch channel during EUIC, you can earn a Twitch Drop code for Timed Research inspired by LNDsRargef’s winning team at the Latin America International Championships (LAIC) earlier this season.

Completing this Timed Research will give you encounters for: 

  • Lickitung
  • Lanturn
  • Umbreon
  • Gligar
  • Medicham

Other rewards include:

  • 50 Meditite Candy
  • 10,000 Stardust
  • One Charged TM

Here’s how you earn and redeem the code:

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet EUIC Mystery Gift and how to redeem the code

Marco Silva's Iron Hands as a Mystery Gift for Pokémon EUIC.
Iron Hands is one of the best Paradox Pokémon. Image via The Pokémon Company

Rather than having a traditional Twitch Drop, a special Mystery Gift code for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet will be revealed during the EUIC stream for VGC. You can redeem that code to obtain the Iron Hands from Marco Silva’s winning LAIC team.

This Iron Hands comes with the Water Tera Type, Adamant nature, Assault Vest, and Fake Out, Drain Punch, Volt Switch, and Wild Charge. The code will only last until April 8 at 6:59pm CT.

Once the code is revealed, follow these steps to redeem it:

  • Connect to the internet and go to the Mystery Gift section in the Poké Portal.
  • Select “Get with Code/Password.”
  • Input the code from the VGC stream.
  • Watch as the Iron Hands is delivered. Find it in your party or boxes.
Karli Iwamasa
Karli is a freelance writer based in the Bay Area. She has written about your favorite video games on sites like Dot Esports and TheGamer. When she's not writing, she's playing VALORANT or the latest Pokémon game.