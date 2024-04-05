Pokémon EUIC Twitch Drops: All codes, rewards, and how to claim them

The 2024 Pokémon Europe International Championships (EUIC) will feature competitions in Scarlet and Violet VGC, TCG, Go, and UNITE, and viewers can tune in to the Twitch streams to earn rewards in those games.

Watch EUIC live as the action unfolds on Twitch from April 5 to 7 to receive in-game content via Twitch Drops for TCG Live and Go, or via Mystery Gift for Scarlet and Violet. Here’s everything you need to know to collect all the freebies during EUIC.

All Pokémon TCG Live EUIC Twitch Drops and how to claim them

By watching the TCG portion of EUIC on the Pokémon TCG Twitch channel, you can earn a Twitch Drop code for Raging Bolt ex in TCG Live.

Follow these steps to earn the code:

Link your Pokémon Trainer Club account to your Twitch account on the Pokémon Twitch Rewards page.

Watch the Pokémon TCG channel with Drops enabled during EUIC.

You can view progress on the Twitch Drops Inventory page.

Once you’ve watched the stream long enough, you can claim your Drop in the Twitch chat pop-up or on the Twitch Drops Inventory page.

Go to the Pokémon Twitch Rewards Inventory page to find the code.

Here’s how to redeem the code directly in the TCG Live app:

Go to the Shop and select “Redeem.”

Enter the code from the Twitch Drop and select “Claim Now.”

Check your collection or inbox for the Raging Bolt ex card.

Alternatively, you may redeem the code from the TCG Live website:

Click “TCG Live” and select “Redeem Code.”

Log into your account.

Input the code and select “Submit Code.”

Click “Claim Now.”

All Pokémon Go EUIC Twitch Drops and how to claim them

By tuning in to the Pokémon Go Twitch channel during EUIC, you can earn a Twitch Drop code for Timed Research inspired by LNDsRargef’s winning team at the Latin America International Championships (LAIC) earlier this season.

Completing this Timed Research will give you encounters for:

Lickitung

Lanturn

Umbreon

Gligar

Medicham

Other rewards include:

50 Meditite Candy

10,000 Stardust

One Charged TM

Here’s how you earn and redeem the code:

Link your Pokémon Trainer Club account to your Twitch account on the Pokémon Twitch Rewards page.

Simply watching the Pokémon Go channel with Drops enabled during EUIC will earn you the Drop after a certain amount of time.

You can claim your Drop on the Twitch Drops Inventory page.

Go to the Pokémon Twitch Rewards Inventory page to find the code.

Redeem the code in Pokémon Go.

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet EUIC Mystery Gift and how to redeem the code

Iron Hands is one of the best Paradox Pokémon. Image via The Pokémon Company

Rather than having a traditional Twitch Drop, a special Mystery Gift code for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet will be revealed during the EUIC stream for VGC. You can redeem that code to obtain the Iron Hands from Marco Silva’s winning LAIC team.

This Iron Hands comes with the Water Tera Type, Adamant nature, Assault Vest, and Fake Out, Drain Punch, Volt Switch, and Wild Charge. The code will only last until April 8 at 6:59pm CT.

Once the code is revealed, follow these steps to redeem it:

Connect to the internet and go to the Mystery Gift section in the Poké Portal.

Select “Get with Code/Password.”

Input the code from the VGC stream.

Watch as the Iron Hands is delivered. Find it in your party or boxes.

