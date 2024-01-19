New premium Pokémon TCG collection is a must-have for Iono fans

Since before the official launch of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Iono quickly became the star of the show, and now there is an epic collection praising this icon in Pokémon TCG.

The Pokémon Company has revealed its upcoming Premium Tournament Collection featuring Iono, and fans can find it in stores on April 5. It will retail for $39.99. This product contains a ton of items all colored and themed after the Electric-type Pokémon trainer. And the best part: you can get a full art Iono card guaranteed.

This one is perfect for Iono fans. Image via The Pokémon Company

Included in the collection are four supporter cards of Iono with one being full-art, 65 card sleeves showcasing the gym leader with her trusty Bellibolt companion, a deck box with the same image, a metallic Iono coin, six pink dice, two condition markers, and six Pokémon TCG booster packs.

The packs that you may find in this set will mostly come from the new Scarlet and Violet range as you’d expect. Sets shown on the product images include Obsidian Flames, Scarlet and Violet base, Temporal Forces, and Paradox Rift. There is a single Sword and Shield set that appears which is Lost Origin.

Iono’s Premium Tournament Collection marks the very first product of its kind in the Scarlet and Violet era of Pokémon TCG. It’s no surprise that she would be the one to kick things off given the massive popularity the character has gathered in Pokémon TCG. In fact, one of her more recent promo secret art rare full-art cards is still selling for hundreds of dollars.

It remains to be seen who the next trainer or gym leader to get their own Premium Tournament Collection will be, but for now, Pokémon fans can rejoice that everyone’s favorite Iono came first.