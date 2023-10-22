All Pokémon TCG Scarlet and Violet Paradox Rift cards worth money: Early projections

The English Pokémon TCG Scarlet and Violet Paradox Rift set will launch around the same time as the Japanese set, containing Special Illustration and Ultra Rares fans want to get their hands on.

Prerelease for SV04: Paradox Rift kicked off for the English set on Oct. 22, showing off all the Special Illustration Rare cards within the Pokémon TCG set. The English set contains cards that are a compilation from Japanese sets like Ancient Roar and Future Flash, Raging Surf, and Tera Mewtwo and Skeledirge ex decks. Any cards that didn’t make the cut from Japanese sets, which is around 30, are slated to drop in an SV4.5 English set in January. The official release date for the Paradox Rift set is Nov. 3.

Packed within the Pokémon TCG Scarlet and Violet Paradox Rift set are a total of 84 Secret Rares, which is essentially the same thing as an Ultra Rare. Also included in the English set are Special Illustration Rare cards that will likely be the ultimate chase cards to pull from the English SV04: Paradox Rift set. And sneaking up the TCG price ladder in value are several ex cards, of which there are 20 in total.

Most expensive Pokémon TCG Paradox Rift cards

At the time of writing, prerelease events for the SV04: Paradox Rift were beginning to kick off, along with content creators cracking early packs online. Prices of Paradox Rift cards are estimations leading up to the official release date of Nov. 3 and are subject to change.

Roaring Moon ex

Potentially one of the most valuable cards in the SV04: Paradox Rift is Roaring Moon ex. It is a Dark Energy type Ancient with 230 HP and two abilities: Frenzied Gouging and Calamity Storm. Early estimates have Roaring Moon ex #251 Special Illustration Rare valued at around $75.

Iron Valiant ex

Iron Valiant ex is a Basic Pokémon that is a Psychic Energy type Future with 220 HP and a powerful Laser Blade attack. At the time of writing, the Pokémon TCG Special Illustration Rare #249 variant is priced at around $50.

Iron Hands ex

Iron Hands ex is a Basic Electric Pokémon that has the Future type with 230 HP and two solid attack abilities: Arm Press and Amp You Very Much. The Special Illustration Rare #248 variant at time of writing is priced at around $25.

Additional Pokémon TCG Scarlet and Violet Paradox Rift cards will get added as more packs are cracked leading up to the official release on Nov. 3.

