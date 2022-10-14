Iono reveals Bellibolt following a controversial Pokémon Scarlet and Violet stream

After Pokémon fans were left with a severe feeling of being clickbaited by the franchise’s newest Gym Leader earlier this week, Iono returned with another live stream and finally revealed her partner Pokémon—Bellibolt, the EleFrog Pokémon.

As teased in the previous stream, Bellibolt does have a confusing face since the two bumps on its head do really detract from its actual face. Yes, the small yellow dots are Bellibolt’s eyes, while the two large eye-like bumps are just bumps.

Screengrab via The Pokémon Company

In action, it does expand and contract to generate electricity in its belly, as the newly revealed name now suggests. You can even see it happening thanks to its simplistic design that put a focus on its darker stomach in contrast to the lighter tones of its body. Here is its current Pokédex entry.

Bellibolt expands and contracts its body to generate electricity in an organ that looks like a belly button. Electricity is then discharged from the two bumps on either side of its head that resemble eyeballs.

It is still unclear if Bellibolt is part of a wider evolutionary chain or a stand-alone species that won’t change beyond what we have been shown. As the partner of a Gym Leader, however, it will likely have an interesting Ability or Move that will bring out its full potential.

As for Iono, after introducing her partner she seemed to focus more on her rising subscriber count on whatever the Paldean equivalent to YouTube is. She also invited players around the world to come and challenge her Electric-type prowess at the Levencia Gym as part of a collab.

We also got our first look at Iono and Bellifrog in-game too with a new gameplay trailer too, though it didn’t show much.

Fans can expect at least a few more trailers to drop before Pokémon Scarlet and Violet release on Nov. 18. And Iono might make a return in one of her live streams at some point in the future too.