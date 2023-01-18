Mega Pokémon make the most of new Pokémon Go size variant update, and the results are awesome

Niantic surprised fans with a new Pokémon Go feature in Dec. 2022, allowing trainers to catch XXS and XXL size variants of several Pokémon, including Poochyena, Mightyena, and Mawile. On Jan. 17, they extended it to apply to all Pokémon.

Trainers were stunned to see how massive the difference between XXS and XXL Pokémon was, although the community is divided over the feature. Some think it’s neat, while others are less inclined, claiming it is ultimately a gimmick. One thing they’re not divided on, however, is the fact Mega Pokémon retain their existing size, regardless of whether it’s XXS, XXL, or anything in-between, despite being capable of Mega Evolution.

It doesn’t really change anything in the grand scheme of things, but it does mean teeny-tiny ​​XXS Mega Pokémon can exist, as well as gargantuan XXL Mega Pokémon.

It might seem like a bit of a contradiction, particularly with XXS Mega Pokémon, but at least it’s consistent. Plus, it adds a bit of flair and character. Some will be small but mighty, and others will be titans.

Trainers will undoubtedly want to add some of them to their ever-growing collection. After all, the thought of a massive Mega Charizard or Mega Blastoise wreaking havoc on the battlefield is appealing, and so is an itty-bitty Mega Pidgeot or Mega Beadrill that packs a punch.

In order to Mega Evolve an eligible Pokémon, trainers need to use Mega Energy on it. Once it’s done, the Mega Evolution will last eight hours. The Pokémon will enter a rest period once it’s done, and a trainer can only Mega Evolve one Pokémon at any given time. If two are done simultaneously, the first one will be reverted to its standard form.