Latest Pokémon News: XXS, XXL sizes in Go now include all Pokémon as throwback OCG set confirmed

Remember when Niantic added new XXS and XXL size variants for Pokémon in Pokémon Go towards the end of last year? It was limited to only a handful of Pokémon at the time, but now it encompasses them all.

In other news, an exciting throwback Pokémon OCG set dubbed Pokémon Card 151 (a reference to the fact it includes the 151 original Pokémon) is set to launch in Japan in June. Eight new ex Starter Decks will follow suit a month after.

Meanwhile, it’s dawned on Pokémon Scarlet and Violet players that the upcoming Greninja Seven-Star Tera Raid Battle event is going to be incredibly tough given its type combination and moveset.

Niantic expands Pokémon Go XXS and XXL size feature to include all Pokémon

In Dec. 2022, Niantic launched a new feature allowing trainers to catch XXS and XXL variants of a number of Pokémon in Pokémon Go, including Poochyena, Mightyena, and Mawile.

Today, they announced the feature will now apply to all Pokémon, effective immediately. That means trainers should keep an eye out throughout their encounters to see if the Pokémon is particularly tiny or gigantic. If they’re lucky, it might even be a new record.

Throwback OCG set coming in June, followed by new ex Starter Decks in July

A throwback Pokémon OCG set called Pokémon Card 151, which will feature the original 151 Pokémon in Generation I (hence the name), is set to release in Japan on June 16, according to distributor listings. It will be a ‘Strengthening Expansion Pack’ set similar to other subsets like Battle Region, Dark Phantasma, and Pokémon Go.

It also coincides with the release of new ex Starter Decks expected to drop the following month on July 7. Those decks will focus on different Pokémon Types, and reportedly include:

Clefable ex (Psychic)

Decidueye ex (Grass)

Greninja ex (Water)

Houndoom ex (Darkness)

Koraidon ex (Fighting)

Melmetal ex (Metal)

Miraidon ex (Lightning)

Victini ex (Fire)

Image via The Pokémon Company

Don’t fear the Greninja

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet players were excited when Nintendo and Game Freak confirmed the mystery Seven-Star Tera Raid Battle event teased on Jan. 12 was actually Greninja, but excitement turned into fear the moment they realized how hard it was going to be.

What’s going to make it tough, in their view, is the fact it’s a Water and Dark-type Pokémon that will have a Poison Tera Type, which makes it pretty difficult to counter, and it has an intimidating moveset to boot, with moves like Bounce, Dark Pulse, Extrasensory, Grass Knot, Gunk Shot, Ice Beam, Low Kick, and Surf.

Image via The Pokémon Company

The event kicks off on Jan. 27 to Jan 29, so there’s still some time to prepare, and if it does end up being as tough as people fear, players will be able to have another crack at it on Feb. 10 to 12.

In the meantime, players have been trying to figure out what the heck will actually counter it. Blissey and Toxapex have been suggested as supports, while a Gastrodon with Storm Drain could lead the charge since it’s immune to Water, resistant to Poison, and deals super effective damage with Earth Power.