Greninja splashes into Pokémon Scarlet and Violet with new seven-star Tera Raid event

Some version exclusives are up for grabs soon too.

As many fans predicted, Greninja is coming to Pokémon Scarlet and Violet during the next seven-star Tera Raid event—and it wasn’t the only announcement made about raids.

Greninja was teased on Thursday, Jan. 12, with The Pokémon Company only showing the next seven-star Tera Raid event would feature a Poison Tera Type boss Pokémon. However, that was enough for most players keeping up with the current rotation to pick out which Pokémon would be added to the game next.

Starting with Charizard, Game Freak and TPC have actively been using seven-star raids to introduce Pokémon to Gen IX not available through normal means. So far that has only included starter Pokémon like Charizard and Cinderace, with Greninja now following—as fans deduced the Poison Tera Type didn’t fit Inteleon or Rillaboom like Fighting-type did for Cinderace.

Greninja will appear in seven-star raids from Jan. 27 to Jan 29 and then have a second appearance from Feb. 10 to 12, which should be when we hear about the Pokémon coming after the Water/Dark-type too.

In addition to Greninja, we now know two other Tera Raid encounters that will run around that next major introduction.

While confirming Greninja, TPC also announced Drifblim and Mismagious will be the next split-focus Tera Raid Battle event this month from Jan. 20 to 22.

Drifblim will be appearing for players in Pokémon Scarlet and Mismagius will pop up for those with Pokémon Violet—you can participate in both by going online in the Poké Portal, even though they are version-exclusive encounters!

You can also look forward to the Tandemaus Valentine’s Day Tera Raid event from Feb. 13 to 15.