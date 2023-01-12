A toxic 7-star Tera Raid and special Valentine’s Day event are coming to Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet is set to receive a third straight month of new Tera Raid content as The Pokémon Company confirmed a special Valentine’s Day event and teased a toxic new addition to the most difficult raid rotation in the game.

Once the seven-star Mighty Cinderace exits the Tera Raid event rotation, a new Pokémon will take its place in the next two-part wave starting at the tail end of January.

The Pokémon itself hasn’t been revealed, but TPC did confirm that the next seven-star raid will feature a Pokémon with a Poison Tera Type. It will be available to challenge from Jan. 27 to 30 and Feb. 10 to 13.

Based on what we have seen so far with the Dragon-type Charizard and Fighting-type Cinderace, this could be a Poison-type Starter to continue the trend. Poison doesn’t really complement Inteleon or Rillaboom in the same way the previous two seven-star raids have done for their Pokémon of choice, so it could also be a pull that fans aren’t necessarily expecting. Maybe this will be the Greninja appearance.

The first special event for a holiday is also set for SV too, with Tandemaus as the focal point. The aptly classified Couple Pokémon will be appearing with a Fairy Tera Type more frequently for Valentine’s Day from Feb. 13 to 15. You can expect to see more of these pop up throughout the year as Game Freak continues to add in Tera Raid events to coincide with the normal and seven-star raid rotations.