Pokémon Go’s new sizable feature introduces more diversity across Pokémon encounters

This is either really big or small depending on how much you live visual variants.

Pokémon Go is introducing a sizable new feature that will give Pokémon in the game a chance to be different sizes—along with new animations to coincide with them.

This Size Feature will be rolling out to a select number of Pokémon at first, adding the XXS and XXL sizes for Poochyena, Mightyena, and Mawile.

At its core, this is a new visible feature that will show Pokémon being larger or smaller than their standard-size counterparts players may have encountered in the past. Encountering a Pokémon that is XXS or XXL will feature a unique animation and catching one will allow players to track the sizes of those Pokémon species.

Imaeg via Niantic

This won’t change anything for a Pokémon’s stats or other strength and instead functions similarly to the size differences that have been available in core Pokémon titles for the last several generations. So don’t expect an XXL Pokémon you encounter to be the same as an Alpha Pokémon from Legends: Arceus. It will be more like what was already present in the game for Gourgeist and Pumpkaboo.

A new record system will also be tracked alongside each Pokémon’s size, with players able to break their own records by catching at least three Pokémon of the same species to compare them.

It is still unclear how Niantic will roll this feature out to more than the selected Hoenn Pokémon, and it might end up being something that is only added in waves for select species. Expect more details to be shared throughout the ongoing Mythical Wishes season of content.