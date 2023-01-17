Pokémon Scarlet and Violet players are terrified of Greninja as a Tera Raid boss and for good reason

As exciting as it is knowing the upcoming mystery Seven-Star Tera Raid Battle event teased on Jan. 12 was Greninja all along, Pokémon Scarlet and Violet players fear it will be the toughest one yet. In fact, they’re terrified of it, and rightfully so—Greninja’s moveset is insane.

Joe Merrick, the webmaster of the immensely popular Serebii website, was the first to point it out. He said it would be “really hard to counter” because it is a Water and Dark-type Pokémon, which counters a lot of types that would be good against it and its Poison Tera Type.

Another fan responded, reminding him Greninja’s moveset is also “completely bonkers,” listing things like Bounce, Dark Pulse, Extrasensory, Grass Knot, Gunk Shot, Ice Beam, Low Kick, and Surf. It sparked a discussion spanning several comments, in which other players came to the same conclusion: its moveset is going to be broken in Scarlet and Violet, and it’s going to take a lot of trial and error to beat it.

It doesn't help that Greninja's movepool is completely bonkers, so it could get stuff like:

Surf

Dark Pulse

Gunk Shot

Grass Knot

Bounce (?)

Extrasensory

Ice Beam

Low Kick (?)

Etc. — That Achu guy (@Magmarman26) January 16, 2023

Merrick reminded everyone to avoid jumping to conclusions yet since we don’t know what its moveset will be, but early signs suggest it’s going to be a difficult battle—even more so than Charizard, the Unrivaled.

The event will kick off on Jan. 27 to Jan 29 and run again on Feb. 10 to 12. So, those who struggle to defeat and catch Greninja the first time around will have a second chance, at the very least.

It will be interesting to see whether it does end up being as hard as players fear, and what sort of counters and strategies people come up with. Fans theorized Toxapex and Blissey will be good supports, while a Gastrodon with Storm Drain could be good since it’s immune to Water, resistant to Poison, and capable of dealing a ton of damage with Earth Power.

We’ll know what works in due time.