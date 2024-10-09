Pokémon Go Halloween event returns, introducing Morpeko and Dynamax Gastly

Pokémon Go‘s Halloween event is back, and with Dynamax, it’s bigger than ever before. This year, the Niantic team is introducing Morpeko as the main Pokémon highlighting the event, and Gastly, Haunter, and Gengar get their Dynamax forms—the perfect fit for the spooky holiday.

Similar to previous years, Pokémon Go‘s Halloween 2024 event is divided into two parts. The first part happens from Oct. 22 to the 28, and part two takes place later. Although we don’t have those details yet, we can expect to learn more closer to the end of October. The part one event is stacked with things to do, with several Timed Research to grab along the way.

Zorua spawns return, with an increased chance to catch this tricky Pokémon. Image via Niantic

The event’s main focus is the arrival of Morpeko, a Pokémon from the Galar Region. This Pikachu-like creature has a unique ability to change its form in combat. In its Full Belly Mode, it has Aura Wheel (Electric) as a charged move. When it uses that attack, it transforms into its Hangry Mode, becoming a Dark-type, and it then learns Aura Wheel (Dark). This will be the first time a Pokémon in Pokémon Go can change its form in the middle of combat with the use of an attack.

Those who want to catch Morpeko in Pokémon Go have a chance by participating in the Go Battle League and earning it was a reward encounter. Morpeko will continue to appear as a reward throughout the Max Out season, and then after that, it should appear when you reach Rank 16 in the Battle League. In both instances, there’s a greater chance of encountering Morpeko if you get the Premium Track rather than the standard one. Thankfully, unlike Morpeko, the Niantic team have made it easier to catch Zorua during this event, which should appear as a standard spawn for part one.

During the event, Dynamax Gastly will debut in one-star Max Battles. You can track these down at Power Spots throughout your local area, but if you don’t find them immediately, expand your search or wait for them to reset. After catching a Dynamax Gastly, you can evolve it to a Dynamax Gengar, using it in future Max Out battles in Pokémon Go.

There is a free Timed Research available to everyone who plays the mobile game during the Halloween part one event starting on Oct. 22. However, there are also two paid Timed Research tickets you can grab which offer a variety of costumed Pokémon you can catch. The first gives you a chance to catch new, exclusive costumed Pokémon which will debut during the Halloween part two event later on. The second highlights previous Halloween costumes that appeared in previous Pokémon Go events, such as Vulpix and Gengar in Spooky Festival costumes and Piplup and Drifblim in Mischief costumes, to name a few.

The main Halloween part one event begins in Pokémon Go on Oct. 22. It should be free for all players to join and receive the bonuses from beyond the paid Timed Research tickets. For anyone looking to catch Morpeko, chase it down by participating in the Battle League, and bring your best Pokémon out to defeat other players.

