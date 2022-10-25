How to get Zorua and Zoroark in Pokemon Go

Adding Zorua into Pokémon Go was supposed to be a fun surprise for fans, but shortly after it was shadow-dropped, Niantic removed it due to a bug related to how players encounter it.

Zorua was planned to be catchable on Oct. 25 via the first five and last five minutes of the Spotlight Hour featuring Shuppet. Players were supposed to be able to catch Zorua and evolve it, but now Niantic has pulled the plug on the mechanic and the Pokémon’s existence in the game until it can be fixed. There is currently no timeline for a fix or when Zorua will be back.

Players were supposed to be able to catch a Zorua in a similar way to Ditto. During the first five minutes and last five minutes of Spotlight Hour, it would have appeared as if you had two Buddy Pokémon on the field, and when you encounter that Pokémon, it would shift into a Zorua. This is how the Pokémon will likely be caught when it is fixed and brought back, but for now, players are unable to catch Zorua.

Serebii Update: Niantic has stopped the planned event featuring Zorua during Shuppet Spotlight Hour while they fix a bug. No further details about when it'll be available for all players outside the first timezones https://t.co/gDbXkHT3ar — Serebii.net (@SerebiiNet) October 25, 2022

The bug that is affecting the Pokémon is related to its stats once it’s caught. It retains the height, CP, and moves of the Pokémon it transformed from, and because of that, the developers decided to pull it before most of the time zones in the world could even experience the new mechanic.

The only time zone that seems to have gotten any shot at a Zorua is New Zealand. By the time Australia got to it, no spawns for Zorua appeared, and Niantic took down the spawns. Because there’s no current time estimate for a fix, fans are left clueless about when the Pokémon will return to Pokémon Go.